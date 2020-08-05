Did you know that there is more than $6 million of outstanding medical debt in Galveston County?
Medical debt is the No. 1 cause of personal bankruptcy in this country.
Medical costs create serious financial problems for 26 percent of American adults each year, and 40 percent of Americans have lingering problems with medical bills and outstanding medical debt.
Hospitals and other health care providers seek to sell that medical debt to collection agencies, who then attempt to profit off their purchase by collecting it.
If the debt collection agencies are unsuccessful, people’s credit scores are negatively affected, resulting in extraordinarily difficult pressures and obstacles toward recovering financially.
This compounds the stress of those already coping with significant illnesses or disabilities, especially in this time of COVID-19 and economic disruption.
Studies have shown that chronic stress has been linked to or can worsen various medical conditions, including negative long-term impacts on the heart and vascular system.
Chronic stress has also been linked to medical relapse, hospital readmissions, poorer outcomes and increased medical expenses adding strain to our hospitals and medical care systems.
To address this problem, Galveston County Cares has partnered with the charity RIP Medical Debt to help our neighbors struggling with medical debt. RIP is a nonprofit organization that locates, buys and abolishes such debt for individuals, veterans and families.
Since 2014, RIP has relieved more than $1 billion in medical debt for individuals across the United States, impacting over 500,000 individuals. This campaign has the goal of raising $60,000 to abolish the $6 million of debt in the county.
Our campaign Galveston County Cares will run through Nov. 30. We invite area churches, civic organizations and other donors to join with us in helping our neighbors in distress. We believe that working together we can make a big difference in the lives of many who are struggling with illnesses and medical debt. While we may not be able to solve the entire problem, we firmly believe that it “is better to light a single candle than to curse the darkness.”
We invite religious and civic organizations to join us as participants in raising these funds. Participating organizations have no financial obligation themselves; their role is to encourage their members to support and give to the campaign. Participating groups will be listed as sponsors on the campaign website.
The campaign also welcomes individual donors. A donation of only $10 will relieve $1,000 of medical debt for a neighbor; $100 will abolish $10,000.
Information about our campaign and instructions for those who wish to donate or join this worthy cause are available at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/galveston. Information about the charity RIP Medical Debt can found on the website as well.
Interested organizations are encouraged to email us at galvestoncares@gmail.com or call 409-762-0197.
(1) comment
What a fantastic cause. [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
