“Right now I know that I’m not really worth it; If you give me time, I can work on it ... .
“And in the end, when I die, would you watch me? And if I try suicide, would you stop me? Would you help me get a grip or would you drop me?”
These are lyrics from Lil Peep, a rapper who took his life at the age of 21. As a teacher, I’d heard of him but never to the extent I have now. Why? Because of a recent college film review assignment I gave my students.
“Everybody’s Everything” about Lil Peep, was a student’s choice. The class discussed why he died of a fatal drug overdose at 21. A reason offered was he felt loved only if he was doing what everybody wanted. The student titled her film review, “Everybody’s Nothing.”
Lil Peep began tatting his body at 13 to get attention. His dad abandoned the family anyway; it was confirmation that he wasn’t lovable the way he was. He, like many young people, had an overwhelming emptiness inside. He chose to rap his pain through song and drugs.
It doesn’t have to be this way. This awful virus can be used to help all become better parents and spouses. This is a perfect time to go old school, like I did with my children.
I’ve been a single mother for most of my children’s lives, and no matter what, I was there. We made dinner together a nonnegotiable, we read together, talked, got outside on bike rides — we were together. I understood deeply then and now that children need their parents’ time.
Marriages that end in divorce leave behind children who’ll always miss someone. I’ve witnessed my children and students’ pain as they struggled with making sense of the broken world they live in, no matter their age.
Their self-esteem drops, they seek out “love” from anyone, don’t do as well in their studies as the students with two-parents. Forty-three percent of children are being raised without fathers and 50 percent of parents who don’t receive child support, move into poverty.
Studies have shown that living in a home with only one parent can contribute to a higher rate of juvenile delinquency in adolescents. Though I was actively engaged with my children, the teenage years were still a battle; some poor choices landed them in jail anyway. They’re grown now and doing well, thankfully.
Recently, they said the biggest factor in turning their lives around was knowing I was always there, loved them unconditionally, and never stopped pointing the way to Jesus and his redemptive love. I can only imagine how much pain they would’ve been spared if their father had been there cheering them on, too.
Maybe that’s why I’m so passionate for families to pray and stay together. Having parents fully committed to raising their children together, no matter the time it takes, increases their capacity to be emotionally healthy. Isn’t that what we had children for in the first place?
