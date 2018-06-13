I get to see young people grow up and turn into marvelous human beings. I also see them in pain, distress and turmoil. It is part of the human condition that growing up can be tough. They are transitioning from being children to being adults. It is a time in their lives of immense pressures and undeniable changes. They begin to think for themselves. They begin to consider: “Who am I?” “What do I want to do?” “What am I good at?” “Where do I fit in?” “Who will be my friends?” Meanwhile, their bodies grow, their hormones kick in and sometimes they aren’t sure who they are. They look in the mirror and don’t see the same person they were yesterday. They can be terribly confused.
I was the young professor, I talked with students about suicide more than ever expected. In many of those situations, I found students under incredible pressure. Some came from abusive or dysfunctional families. Some made bad choices. Some struggled with inner turmoil. Some just didn’t know which way was up.
The university where I taught understood many of our students were the first person in their family to go to college. Students had serious issues that the counselors helped them to deal with which took many years. The counselors were there for them and lives improved. I remember one student telling me how hard it had been for him to ask for help because he didn’t feel like he could trust anyone.
We need to listen to students’ voices and lend a hand. That doesn’t require being a psychologist, but rather pointing them the right direction. Here in the Galveston Independent School District we have school counselors and psychologists available through the Teen Health Center. Sometimes students don’t know services are available. The district is involved in the implementation of social emotional learning for our students with a big push toward equipping them for life’s pressures.
I fear students are like I was and don’t understand how helpful counseling can be. Young people think their family is just like everyone else’s. I realized in college that my mother had mental health issues. When I went to seminary, we had to see a psychologist every month. My experience with that and how helpful it was gave my mother courage to talk to a psychologist. She finally got help for 40 some years of clinical depression.
Too often there has been a stigma to talking with a counselor. It can be one of the best things you can do — especially when things seem to be at their worst.
If you are having issues — talk to someone about finding help. If a student you know seems to have issues, let them know it is OK to talk about it. If someone seems to be changing in ways that concern you — let someone know. Truly you can help students even if it is just pointing them the direction of help that is available. For a list of resources, visit www.utmb.edu/bhar/resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.