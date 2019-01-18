Marty Fluke wrote a letter to the editor (“Anti-Trump columnist should have exhibited civility,” The Daily News, Dec. 22) where he said, “I’m disappointed The Daily News would print such a commentary. Shame on you!”
He was writing about a guest column by David Michael Smith (“Trump’s presidency one for history books,” The Daily News, Dec. 20).
Fluke talks about civility, but doesn’t question any of the facts presented by Smith. Furthermore, I don’t see any lack of civility in the column. I invite Marty Fluke to respond and show an example of the lack of civility.
I’ve heard Smith speak about seven to eight years ago, and I found him to be a modest, engaging speaker. Those in attendance crowded around him after he finished speaking to talk with him.
Newspapers typically print all sides of an issue without endorsing any side. In this case, they printed Fluke’s position, including “Shame on you!” (i.e., The Daily News.)
Trump is behaving like a spoiled brat: A partial government shutdown is still in effect with no end in sight, demanding that the wall (that the Mexicans were somehow going to pay for) is funded. That will not happen in the foreseeable future.
I don’t like to put these two words together: “President Trump,” because he doesn’t behave like a president. I prefer just “Trump,” or perhaps DDT.
Within the past month or two, we’re getting news about a potential impeachment. Would this be an example of “incivility?” Four past presidents have been impeached. President Nixon resigned before the impeachment process was completed. President Nixon accomplished something significant: He opened diplomatic relations with China. Can Trump claim any such positive action?
I believe that the billions of dollars spent on the wall would be wasted money. I think that the present wall and using drones would be adequate. If people want to enter the country, they’ll find a way to enter: by boats or airplanes. Do you like the way Trump has separated parents from their children? Unlike how Trump characterizes this, most people are only seeking a better life.
Trump thinks they’re all criminals: members of drug cartels, rapists, thieves and murderers. If Trump has his way, the “Dreamers” would all be deported. There have been people who paid big-time money to be brought over the border in large tractor trailers, and in some cases people have died in the process.
Consider all the people in the administration who have been fired or resigned. Try to think of any past presidency where this has happened. What about his cheating on income taxes? There are good reasons for his low approval ratings.
