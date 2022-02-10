With the sun beating down and recovery operation terminated, I scanned the searchers to make sure everyone was OK. I then turned to see, with relief, that a tent had been erected and a family was seated comfortably drinking water and talking to a Jesse Tree counselor who had just arrived following a tragic drowning.
Thinking back over the past decade, I’ve lost count of the times we’ve worked a drowning on one of our beaches along with our public safety partners and had family members of the victim sitting on the beach looking to us for some type of resolution.
We’re very good at our primary mission of prevention, rescue and the operational side of a recovery effort. But we’re just not geared or resourced for providing counseling or religious support. Nor do we have the capacity to beat the bushes for hotels to offer free rooms for families, donations of meals or clothing to help aid a grieving family.
In this situation, families need someone to help them liaison with public safety groups, consulates and embassies or a network of emotional and spiritual support in their home communities.
That’s why I’ll always feel a tremendous gratitude to Ted Hanley and David Mitchell of the Jesse Tree for their willingness to take on this emotionally draining but critical role at a time when it’s so needed for these families.
The team that has joined them through the years is just as compassionate and willing to step forward and do something that makes a real difference. They’ve done so much for so many and been amazing ambassadors for the spirit of caring and support that permeates our island.
And now it’s time for us to help them to help more of our guests.
In their words: “Tragedy strikes when we least expect it. For over a decade, the Survivor Support Network has responded with consolation, compassionate care and common sense to the families and friends of drowning victims on Galveston’s beaches. This dedicated team of volunteers meets their immediate needs, while guiding them to the necessary resources in the aftermath of the tragedy.
“The team also ministers to the needs of the beach patrol staff — many of whom risk their own lives to save others and significantly feel the impact of these events. Without this well-trained team, these incidents would simply not offer the dignity and compassion that a loving community can bring to a tragedy.
“Please support our effort to keep this team on alert as the summer season approaches. The Jesse Tree invites you to support this worthy work by donating or joining the team.
“For the upcoming season we’re doing our best to prepare for what will come.”
My staff and I are extremely grateful for our partnership with the Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network and all they do for us and for people who experience tragedy when they visit our beaches.
Nice to have friends with a shared mission.
