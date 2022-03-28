Shoal Point. I hear those words and I have to laugh. It’s a private joke, with a long history.
In the beginning, it was called Snake Island by everybody in Texas City. It’s a land mass adjacent to the Port of Texas City. A pretty valuable land mass, because of its location in the heart of industry and water transportation.
But after many years of trying to develop it, it still lies vacant.
Back in the day, it was offered to many, many prospective buyers.
I can’t forget one massive celebration at the Nessler Center that involved both state and national officials and a veritable army of Japanese industrial leaders.
They were celebrating the upcoming acquisition of Shoal Point by Mitsubishi. The company was planning a great creation. I don’t really remember now what it was they were going to build.
It didn’t happen.
Before that celebration, there were many attempts to attract promoters.
Hence the name change to Shoal Point.
For eons it had been Snake Island. City officials didn’t think that sounded very sexy.
But we who reported news at the Texas City Sun thought the city officials were putting on airs.
So, every time we publish something, we would write “Shoal Point, formerly Snake Island” and then laugh.
Recently, at a meeting of the Community Advisory Committee, I heard the magic words again. I even heard the reference to Snake Island.
And for the first time in decades, I got a hint about why all the attempts to unload Snake Island had fallen through.
Garrett C. McLeod, head of the Texas City Economic Development Corp., talked to the group about proposals for use of the land. He probably has read up on the history of this property, but he didn’t go into that. He did reveal one of the deep, dark reasons for the lack of development.
There’s no good way to get out to the land. There’s a one-way gravel road.
If Texas City plans to develop it, they’re going to have to build better access, which seems like a good idea. The city owns most of the land. The state owns some. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also is an owner.
They should get together and get this property unloaded. They probably will.
And they will be strong in their desire to lose the Snake Island name, I’ll bet.
