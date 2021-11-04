Whether you’re hunkering down with the groceries you bought before the crowds descended or out in the mix reveling in one of the largest events of this type anywhere, it’s hard not to notice its Lone Star Rally weekend.
I’m a fan despite the inconvenience when moving around. I grew up riding as a child on motocross-style bikes and rediscovered road bikes later as an adult. And as a professional people watcher, I love all the different subcultures of the biker world out there.
Plus, the biker rally crowds typically don’t spend much time in the water or driving their expensive bikes on the sand.
We assist EMS and fire with medical calls and help the Galveston Police Department a bit with the crowds, but it’s not a Fourth of July kind of thing.
This week, we started reducing our beach coverage somewhat and diverted some of our staff each day to the big job of tower refurbishment and repair. Considering weather and training breaks, this is scheduled to be a two-month job.
We’ll also focus some training time on our typical operational winter training, which includes medical, law enforcement, boat operations and Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus training.
This winter is unique in that we’re going to focus our energy not only on external operational skills but also internal training. We’re a hybrid organization in so many ways. We’re a public safety group that specializes primarily in ocean rescue and medical response, but we also do a fair amount of code enforcement through our peace officers and non-sworn staff.
Most importantly, we have many seasonal workers that aren’t part of the traditional public safety culture; employees with over 50 years difference in ages; and a good mix of gender and ethnicity.
It’s critical that all these people work in a supportive environment in relative harmony, so we can put maximum effort into protecting swimmers and responding to emergencies. We all need to be able to communicate in a way that’s respectful and isn’t misinterpreted.
So, we’re integrating training in intercultural competency, alcohol awareness and in a program we started last year targeting resiliency for first responders. We’re also stepping up the training we’ve traditionally provided in leadership, workplace harassment and other areas and have formed a diverse committee to monitor culture throughout the organization.
In our lifeguard academy, we stress the importance of a strong body, mental preparation through a well-developed and practiced skill set, and strength of spirit. With the first two, we’re pretty adept at teaching and enforcing the practice necessary. But, although we allude to the importance of a strong spirit, we didn’t have the tools to teach it effectively.
But this new training will help us teach our staff to better support and take care of themselves and each other, so we can better take care of the public.
And despite our differences, our staff is incredibly united in the desire to be the best we can be to keep people safe.
