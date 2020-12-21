As a trustee at the Port of Galveston, I respectfully disagree with some of the information in the column (“Galveston Wharves passes the 2020 strength test,” The Daily News, Dec. 19-20) by Rodger Rees.
This COVID-19 pandemic has proven beyond a shadow of doubt that the Port of Galveston has become too heavily dependent on the cruise business over the last 20 years and needs to have a strategy to diversify.
As an enterprise fund, the port uses accrual accounting and reports net income profit or loss after depreciation each year. The port is projected to have a net income loss this year, a projected loss next year, and the port director needs to stop using cash flow to basically provide a false narrative of the port’s well-being to the community.
The current administration’s emphasis on cruising and disregard for longtime cargo and ship building customers has been detrimental to jobs and the overall financial health of the port.
With a community poverty rate of 20.8 percent to 22.6 percent, depending on the quoted source and growing with this pandemic, Galveston can’t afford to put more blue collar workers in the unemployment lines by its false narratives and failure to have a strategy for pursuing cargo and jobs.
Lay ships are lousy job creators. If a working ship were docked instead of laying up, the port would get dockage, wharfage and jobs. So, all this talk of revenues from lay dockage should be debunked for what it is — distractors from the overall loss of port revenue and jobs.
Let’s stop giving a false financial narrative and implement a sales team and plan to pursue cargo opportunities and diversify our revenue stream with opportunities that create both revenue and well paying jobs in our community.
I would like to close by saying I believe in telling the truth about public resources, and the truth is the port needs to concentrate its efforts on maintaining current businesses, adding new businesses, diversification and not settling for just lay dockage revenue over working cargo ships.
Lay dockage isn’t a line of business so much as a temporary revenue stream until the port starts actually doing its designated job of being an economic engine and job creator for the community. Whatever docks are left over after working ships should be used as lay vessel dockage.
There’s no need to pretend the port had a profitable year during a pandemic. And while I hope next year has a positive net income similar to 2019, the budget and current COVID-19 status doesn’t portray that optimistic future.
