Standing on the newly painted deck, next to the capstan on the bow, 30 feet above the water while looking out at Bolivar roads, the memory jumps to my mind.
A 1963 Ford Galaxy white huge station wagon speeds through the New Mexico desert. Two 40-ish women in front; eight children — 14 down to 4 years old — seven boys and one tough girl — are scattered throughout the rest of the “boat.”
Voices, not exactly musical, belt out “From the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli” and “Anchors aweigh my boys.” My cousins and I are singing every armed services hymn. At least we got the words correct.
Little did I ever dream that 55 years later I would be on the deck of the third ship named for the man who actually lived the origins of the two hymns, Rear Adm. Charles Stewart.
As the fleet commander in 1803, he oversaw the landing of the first U.S. Marines on a beach of Africa, the shores of Tripoli. Barges with U.S. Navy personnel sneaked into the harbor, burning the captured USS Philadelphia so the enemy couldn’t make use of the frigate. These actions paved the way to victory in the Barbary Wars, the first U.S. war after the Revolution.
The last of eight children, Stewart went to sea on a merchant ship as a cabin boy at age 12. Commissioned as a lieutenant at age 19, the month before the Navy was formally founded, he was the longest-serving naval officer in history. He still was guiding the president on his death bed in 1869, at age 91. During the Civil War, he advised President Abraham Lincoln on ship deployments for a blockade of the south, including how to keep supplies out of Galveston.
After 55 years in the Navy, he was just in mid-career, and here I am retired, recalling childhood memories, standing on a ship named for this famous captain of “Old Ironsides,” USS Constitution, still on active duty in Boston, the only ship to outlive Stewart.
During the War of 1812, he commanded USS Constellation, the sister ship. A wonderful large scale model is in the Galveston Visitors Center. It’s well worth a trip to see the decks this great officer walked while again defeating the strongest Navy in the world at the time, the British.
Back to the 75-year-old steel deck on which I stand, it was brought back to life through the hard work of volunteers and the next great generation, Texas A&M University at Galveston cadets under the guidance of Master Chief Petty Officer Ross Garcia, the Galveston Naval Museum’s executive director.
If you want to walk the decks and maybe scrape some rust — it never sleeps — just email Garcia at machief@hughes.net and he will sign you up for the May Work Week and we can sing some more tunes.
