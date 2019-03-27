March 31 is the birthday of César Chávez, the farm labor leader who dedicated his life to improving the wages and working conditions of agricultural workers, one of the country’s poorest and most exploited groups of laborers. It’s also one of the most ethnically and racially identifiable groups. Texas provides a large share of these workers, at home, and around the nation.
Not only did Chávez lead the historic nonviolent movement for farm worker rights for 30 years, but he inspired thousands of people, who never worked in agriculture, to commit themselves to social, economic, and environmental justice and civil rights in their own communities.
Chávez’s impact is reflected in the holidays designated for him in 11 states and in the parks, cultural centers, libraries, schools, and streets that carry his name in cities across Texas and the United States.
Chávez knew the hardscrabble life of farm laborers. He had to leave school after eighth-grade to work in the fields as a migrant to support his family. He volunteered for the U.S. Navy in 1944.
After returning from the Navy, Chávez coordinated voter registration drives and campaigns against racial discrimination. In 1962, along with Dolores Huerta, he founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers of America.
Chávez led the first successful farm workers union in U.S. history. The initial victory was the five-year-long Delano Grape Boycott that, in 1970, gave union protection to 10,000 farm laborers.
The union helped achieve dignity, respect, fair wages, medical coverage, pension benefits, humane working conditions, and other protections for tens of thousands of farm laborers — and won the first industry-wide labor contracts in American agriculture.
Chávez believed in, and used, the aggressive, nonviolent tactics of Mohandas Gandhi and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — fasts, boycotts, strikes, and marches. People felt his love, and, in turn, showed him their love. When he died in 1993, at age 66, more than 50,000 people of all walks of life marched three miles in his funeral procession under Delano, California’s hot sun.
Chávez’s impact on Texans extended far beyond the thousands of Texas farm laborers who worked as migrants in California. His efforts to open the doors of colleges to the Hispanic community reached deep into Texas, and, in turn, opened doors to economic and political opportunity.
We don’t measure Chávez’s life in material terms. He never owned a house or earned more than $6,000 per year. Rather, we measure his life as a person who stood, and worked for equality, justice, and dignity for all Americans, and who inspired thousands of others to do the same. As he put it, “the truest act of valor is to give ourselves to others in a nonviolent struggle for justice.”
We commemorate Chávez’s birthday, not just to honor him, but as a day on which to re-commit ourselves to the struggle to make our community and country a better place for all.
