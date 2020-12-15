Americans are at a critical point of choosing between communism and the freedoms of a representative federal democracy that has made us the most prosperous, generous, strongest, freest and, yes, fairest nation on Earth.
For years, we’ve been on a slow steady path toward the same communist society as China, Russia, North Korea, Cuba and other repressive regimes have. Many in academia, media and politics have worked to indoctrinate our young people and others with the idea that socialism is compassionate and makes everyone’s outcome in life equal through legislation.
As Lenin once stated, “The goal of socialism is communism.” Socialism inevitably leads to communism. People are continually stripped of their rights until all that remains is a tyrannical, totalitarian regime with total control over the people.
Socialism uses “political correctness” to attack basic moral discernment and force everyone to be the same. This has come along with the normalization and legalization of all manner of anti-theist and profane speech, sexual perversions, demonic art, pornography and drug use.
This flies in the face of anyone who believes in God and aspires to a higher moral plane. This is done with the goal to marginalize and eventually get rid of anyone who disagrees with them.
Our younger generations have been the ones to view socialism most favorably and participating in protests and riots aimed at destroying our cultural heritage. Meanwhile, many in our society have come to support the idea that the government should provide health care, education, guaranteed income and perhaps eventually the entire cost of living.
Perhaps knowingly or unknowingly, we’re gradually trading our traditions and freedoms for a system that controls people. Socialism and communism claim ownership over all property and people. Big tech, media, Hollywood, billionaires and politicians should all take note.
This has all come to a head with the results of the 2020 presidential election with the credible allegations of election fraud. The nation that stands to gain the most from the results of the election is China. Also Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela. Communist China has ruthlessly ruled for over 70 years, resulting in the unnatural deaths of at least 65 million people.
America is in a battle between good and evil. Communism teaches people to replace belief in God with atheism and materialism and as a result good and evil have been inverted. Righteousness is cast as wickedness and vice as compassion.
I didn’t vote for President Trump because I liked him. I voted for him because he was and is the only person I can think of that would stand in the way of a movement designed to tear down and destroy our nation. One that is the greatest on Earth, and one that so many people sacrificed for and died for over the years to make it that way and one that I love and hold very dear. May God bless Donald Trump and the United States of America.
