What does it mean to be a young public official who cares about constituents and not be insatiably ambitious? Candidly, this is a question I often struggle with internally, considering I'm the prototypical millennial, purportedly imperious, brazenly ambitious, expeditiously searching for equitable opportunities and often apathetic to "established traditions."
Nonetheless, the characteristics mentioned don't suggest that younger generations (millennials and Generation Zs) are devoid of the capacity to show due reverence to traditional norms.
The truth is we do respect traditions, albeit indicative of history repeating itself; historically, it's the young who are the catalyst for social change. In the 1980s, young, educated conservatives cultivated a fiscally and socially conservative movement that until recently dominated the mainstream Republican apparatus.
Moreover, globally, inspiring young leaders such as Frida Kahlo, Dolores Huerta, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall and Bobby Kennedy are prominent examples of how youthful vigor inspired generations in the arduous pursuit of societal change.
Chiefly, at the height of these change agents' careers, many of their more seasoned colleagues lamented to their naïveté; they were told that they should be "more patient" and to "wait their turn." King's "Letter from Birmingham" astutely critiqued clergy who insisted he was a "troublemaker" for non-violently advocating for equality (King also authored a book titled, "Why We Can't Wait").
Similarly, Kennedy once noted, "This world demands the qualities of youth, not a time of life but a state of mind, a temper of the will, a quality of the imagination, a predominance of courage over timidity, of the appetite for adventure over the life of ease."
Nevertheless, despite the cynics of the personages mentioned in this literature, the luminaries continued to push their missions forward. And in the process, it aided in shaping the world as we know it today.
Presently, just like the prominent social voices of the past, millennials and Generation Zs are championing contemporary social issues in addition to questioning why the progress of those luminaries mentioned remains dormant.
Furthermore, the young question, why are we continuing to hear the same grandiose campaign promises, irrespective of partisan affiliation? Given this, too often, many politicians either become complacent, "play to their base" or "play it safe" until the next election.
Indeed, they're not asking us, public officials, to be perfect; they are not. They ask us to care and do what we were elected to do, be an altruistic voice for all citizens — a reasonable request from those who have entrusted us with power.
Markedly, if history has taught us anything, it's to listen to the voices of our youth. To quote the venerable Steve Jobs, "Here's to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, you can glorify or vilify them, but the only thing you can't do is ignore them, they push the human race forward, because the ones who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do."
I agree with this author on many things, and while I'm doing so I'm wondering where are some of these folks he talked about, or anyone else for that matter, ...crying out, marching, or protesting about the migrant children & females getting sexually abused, raped, and mistreated at Fort Bliss, Texas, around this nation, and on the long journey from South America! Whistle Blowers are blowing whistles everywhere sounding the alert with no results, because of Left Wing Radical, Liberal, Politics, and failed Socialist policies put in place by those who are out to destroy America! Their success is facilitated by Left Wing Media, & Big Tech who are packing water for the DNC, covering up, censoring, and blacking out opposing harmful complaints and rhetoric exposing them! They want to totaliy embarrass this nation, and strip it naked before the world! They want to laugh, burn the flag, and say, " look at America,... a fictitious, racist, democracy!" They want to stand on Olympic podiums, or kneel when the National Athem is played to demean, & and distort who & what America is. These so called Radical Leaders are tearing-down, and demolishing in a matter of months what it took those who loved, fought for, and worked years, decades, and generations to build up and maintain!
They have defunded, and dismantled the police in many big Democratic controlled cities in America, and the results are that crime, in most categories have skyrocketed astronomically off the charts! They are & have been playing politics with the COVID 19 Virus in order to hold onto power, and they have totally opened up the South Border to every Tom, Richard, and Harry who are brave enough to walk across any obstacle in order to enter this country! There is decent, anger, aggression, and upheaval all over this nation, because we have those in power, like Moscow, Beijing, Joe China, Cackling Kamala Harris, who could not win her own primary, and was the first of many Democratic candidates to drop out of the Presidential race, and Nancy Pelosi who husband is in big business with the Red Chinese, making policies favorable to Red China, Russia, and the Communist World. Somebody had better wake-up and get in the game, and quit playing politics with their freedoms, before they have all been taken away! Lastly, if they succeed in striping me of my freedom....you can be sure YOU won't be far behind! Think about that in your leisure!
