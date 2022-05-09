Ed Buckner has written two guest columns in the last month advocating for a secular government in the United States. In his first column (“Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy,” The Daily News, March 30) he argued that Christian fundamentalism endangers democracy.
In his second column (“Tripoli treaty shows US founded as secular state,” The Daily News, April 20) he argues that the United States is a secular country. So much passion and so little understanding in two 500-word columns.
The Constitution says each state is to have a republican form of government. Republic is from the Latin res publica, the public thing. The federal government is a representative republic. It’s a non-monarchial government with elected representatives and an elected head of state. Democracies are governments with direct rule by the people.
Several states of the Swiss Confederation and New English towns with town government have a form of direct democracy, but all have a standing body to government between voting meetings of the entire public eligible to vote. People often lose the nuance: the people of the United States rule through elected representatives not directly by popular vote.
Popular opinion plays a part, but public voting on legislation is limited to some state and local governments which have what’s called referendum and initiative. There’s no federal equivalent. There’s no American democracy. The United States of America is a representative republic.
Quoting Matthew 12:30 was interesting, but that’s one verse of 11 that address blasphemy against the Holy Spirit. Jesus says that all sin except impugning the Holy Spirit is forgivable. To blasphemy the Holy Spirit is to call truth a lie and to call a lie the truth.
Jesus didn’t say you couldn’t oppose Him. He implied your soul was lost if you did. If you don’t believe in heaven or hell and God and Satan, then why worry about what others believe? There’s no organized group of Christians forcing their religious beliefs on anyone. There are Christians advocating policies that match their religious belief, but they can do this only through the legislative process.
The most important secular factor that Buckner misses is the First Amendment to the Constitution, which mandates freedom of religion, speech, assembly and petition. This means Christians may express their religious and political opinions just as atheists may express theirs. At the founding and at the time of the treaty, Buckner mentions, several states had state religions. The Constitution forbids a federal religious test.
To assert that the nation was secular at its founding is foolish nonsense. The overwhelming majority of citizens in 1790s were religious believers. They were Christians of all denominations and Jews. The federal government was officially natural.
I urge all readers, including Buckner, to take a deep breath and fight the good political fight without inflammatory language. That said, the first thing to do is to know what you’re talking about before you throw stones at other people’s glass houses.
