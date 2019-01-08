At one time, watching the news was satisfying: no more. Because of the expressions of anger, half-truths, outright lies and hate emanating from the media, my desire to have someone tell me what’s happening to my world is no longer welcome.
Truth is, listening to the news wracks havoc with my psyche and is damaging to my overall health.
What has me truly bothered is the deterioration of our culture. We’re no longer civil; we’re no longer polite; we’re instead filled with anger, hate and a propensity towards violence toward those with whom we disagree. An example is the way many in our culture treat their president.
Admittedly, Donald Trump wasn’t everyone’s first choice; but, he was elected by the people of this country in the manner in which all past presidents have been elected and is, therefore, our president, and as such, is deserving of our respect, if not our admiration.
Unfortunately, many of the people making up our society give him neither respect nor admiration. Our forefathers would be shocked and appalled.
In 1950, at the outbreak of the Korean Conflict, it was my honor to be accepted into the U.S. Navy. At that time, and in that circumstance, my sense of patriotism was unbelievably alive. My country was my all. My sense of duty was beyond understanding. This feeling of love for country was maintained for most of my life, until recently.
Unfortunately, one can no longer feel that way when surrounded by a culture determined to inflict its political, religious and social values and beliefs on all of society, irrespective of how those who disagree might view various aspects of those values and/or beliefs. At this point in our history, it’s difficult for me to know what it means to be an American. Sad.
If we’re to survive as the world’s only republic, it will be imperative that we, as a culture, recognize how we’re changing, how this change is damaging our country and how we can go about bringing honor and civility back into our lives.
If we can’t address the dilemma we face, then we, as a nation, are doomed to the “dustbin of history.” Come on, let’s swallow our anger and our hate and gird ourselves with love of country and give our respect to those who deserve our respect, our president included.
(2) comments
Very well said Mr. Knape, thank you.
Mr. Knapp you are a true hero. You speak words of wisdom. Both Republicans & the democrats should take a deep breath. Our President was duly elected. In my opinion serving his country well. In 2020 if
A socialist Democrat is elected so be it. The voters would have spoken. I would not like it but I would consider
that president my president.
