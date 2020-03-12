Spring break has been interesting this year. So far, we’ve had quite a few people down on the island, but the weather has alternately been very near perfect or awful.
Cold water and warm air have also resulted in quite a bit of sea fog, which makes guarding a real challenge. But every time the sun comes out the beaches suddenly fill up, so there definitely are people here on the island.
With water temperatures being in the low to mid 60s, it’s just warm enough for people to get in for a short time. Seems like just long enough to drift near the rocks so they need to be moved by guards working out of towers or trucks.
The two new Fiberglas towers we’re testing came very much in handy last weekend. With wind chill temps in the 50s, the guards were miserable even bundled up.
But the lucky ones assigned to 53rd and 61st streets were totally happy in their space pods. The new towers have worked out really well so far and have a lot of options for air flow.
Windows can be opened or closed, so the guards can focus more on their job than how cold they are. When it gets really hot and they start opening all the windows, there should be plenty of air flow to stay cool.
Soon we’ll be installing lightning rods to allow guards to work safely through thunderstorms. Right now, we’re pulling the guards out for their own safety when lighting comes within 10 miles. Even though we have trucks go to their area to clear the water and try and keep an eye on the swimmers, there are gaps in our coverage when we have these conditions.
And lightning is no stranger to the Gulf Coast. Part of the test is to see if we’ll be able to recoup the cost of these towers with sponsorship monies. If so, there may be more of them in the future.
We’re in the middle of teaching a lifeguard academy right now as well. We had a poor turnout for this one, so we hope to have bigger turnouts for the next three. The next one will start after tryouts Saturday, so please help spread the word.
The Galveston Marine Response Group had an organizational meeting this week, which went well. The addition of the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Port Police departments are very welcome.
We scheduled upcoming recertification training for all the team members and are looking at some of the Beach Patrol staff providing training in CPR and first aid to several other departments. We’re working on a swiftwater/urban flooding course for local agencies. And in May we’ll run a big mass-casualty drill to fine-tune our coordinated response and communication.
With no dedicated funding it’s definitely a labor of love, but to me it’s really encouraging to see how much these different groups want to do whatever it takes to protect the public.
