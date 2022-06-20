There was a recent news story featuring the widow of a deceased school principal who asked the local school board not to name a campus after her late husband. An unusual request.
We are locally surrounded by buildings constructed by both the school district and the city that are named after people. Because I have been around awhile, I have known many of the people whose names are emblazoned on structures.
In addition to all these named edifices, our vocabularies abound with words derived from the names for people.
If you wear a leotard to do exercises, or swing from a trapeze in the circus, you are honoring Jules Leotard, who was an acrobat.
If you celebrate your birthday in August, which is the most popular month for getting born, your birth month was named by the Roman senate as August in honor of the first Roman emperor, Augustus Caesar.
One of the poshest places in Paris, with counterparts in other cities, is the Ritz, named for Cesar Ritz, who had fine hotels in turn-of-the-century Europe. All these pieces of information are according to Merriam Webster, of course. From Ritz we also get ritzy, a description of something really lavish.
This one is sort of funny, I think. There was a Civil War general named Ambrose Burnside. Can you figure out what kind of facial hair he sported? Sideburns, of course. He had a busy growth of side whiskers on each cheek.
I am sure you have heard this story. An author visiting London in 1765 described the Fourth Earl of Sandwich so engrossed in gambling that he refused to leave the table. He ordered a piece of beef between two slices of bread. So, the writer linked the food to the Earl, giving a sandwich a name.
Here’s a word that people sometimes substitute for my last name, which is off-putting to say the least. It’s guillotine. I don’t much like being associated with it because it was a machine used in earlier times to cut off people’s heads. It was popular in France during the revolution.
The person whose name was used was a member of the French National Assembly, Joseph-Ignace Guillotin, who was a doctor. He pushed for executions done by a machine because it was faster and less painful than the axe.
We move from doctors to artists to honor a man who made profile pictures out of dark material. The one I used to have of my father was black paper on white paper and called a silhouette.
The original creation was by Etienne de Silhouette, a reportedly frugal man who made art on the cheap.
Here’s a word we hear a lot — boycott. It’s a refusal to have dealings with a person, a store, whatever. The word comes from Charles Cunningham Boycott, who refused to lower the rents on Irish tenant farmers during a bad harvest. So, the community ostracized him.
Soldiers in war and innocent bystanders who happen to be around when a shooting takes place frequently get hit by shrapnel. That word comes from Henry Shrapnel, who developed a spherical projectile designed to explode and scatter shards of metal into enemy lines.
We can all remember the folks behind the buildings. Now we also know the folks behind some of our unusual words.
