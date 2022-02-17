Happy Mardi Gras! When this big annual party rolls around, that’s a signal for us that beach season is just around the corner. This year, because of increased tourism and great weather, it feels like we never really left.
These intermittent cold snaps are the only time the beaches don’t have people on them. Granted, with water in the low to mid 50s, swimmers are few, but our patrols have moved a surprising number of people from the rocks for it being the “wintertime.”
In just a few short weeks we will laissez les bon temps rouler again and it will be “summer go-time.”
One nice thing about the past couple of months is the amount of training we’ve been able to get squared away. Our seasonal lifeguards, of course, have 100 hours of training just to get going, and train consistently each day to maintain their readiness level.
As they move up in the organization, there are more requirements.
In fact, professional lifeguards wear so many hats that it feels like we’re always doing some kind of training or another. For some of our staff they’re maintaining an EMT certification, personal rescue watercraft certification, peace officer licensing or Red Cross instructor accreditation — medical and lifeguarding. They also have certifications in swift water rescue, boat handling and Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus, or SCUBA.
On top of that, they do training in leadership, workplace relations, cultural competency, tourist relations and more.
I firmly believe that there’s a direct correlation between the amount of quality training we can fit into their busy schedules and a high level of competence achieved to better serve the public.
One of the training courses that helps me stay current is Texas Police Chief Leadership training. I’m not always excited to attend and leave the island, but I find it useful, stimulating and reenergizing once I’m actually in the course.
Texas has some of the best police training in the country and this course is no exception. I try to always take it in the winter, so I can be here during our busy season.
This year, the course was even better than usual. The content was partly what you’d expect with fitness, use of force, legislative updates, employment law and emergent issues in law enforcement training.
But there were some surprises, such as strategic decision making in ambiguous environments, tools for conflict management and building financial strength in first responder families.
There were even some like “training for life,” which included meditation techniques, diet information and other strategies to mitigate stress. For a group that has one of the most stressful jobs and lifestyles out there, it really hit home.
There seems to be a groundswell of recognition among public safety, academics, and I hope, the general public that these types of jobs are abnormally stressful and its critical to reduce ill health and suicide.
I’m glad we recognize that now and are preparing our first responders so we can keep supporting our residents and visitors and let the good times roll safely together.
