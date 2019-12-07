We need your help. In June, my wife, Lucy, and I were assigned to be the commanding officers of The Salvation Army of Galveston County.
We’ve learned about real needs impacting residents of Galveston. We learned that Salvation Army services in Galveston are efficient, effective and are essential to the well-being of this community.
For decades, the community has relied on us to provide shelter, food, disaster relief and other basic needs for the growing population of the poor and homeless throughout the county.
Over the past year alone, we’ve provided 43,499 hot meals and 17,814 nights of shelter to men, women and families who needed a hand up during a difficult time of their lives.
Our staff helps our clients find jobs, start saving, find affordable housing and ultimately become self-sufficient, so they don’t remain in the cycle of poverty and homelessness.
The Salvation Army is an international organization with locations in over 130 countries, but each local unit is required to be self-sufficient as well. In recent years, our local budget has been subsidized by our divisional headquarters to make up for the shortfall of fundraising in our area.
These emergency grants have enabled us to keep our doors open, so we can serve those who need us most. Unfortunately, this external support isn’t available in 2020. It’s vital that our community understands the great financial need we have in order to continue providing services to those who are hungry, need a safe place to sleep and who need hope.
This hard news comes as we transition from external support to local support; paying our own way to help our own people. We need your help to fill a $600,000 gap in funding.
Most of us don’t give a second thought about food — until the refrigerator or stove quits. Yet every night in Galveston County, many people don’t have food or even a place to stay. The Salvation Army really is their “salvation.”
You can help ensure that our doors remain open in 2020 when someone in need comes to us. Three things you can do today to help fill our financial gap:
• Become a monthly donor.
• Join the Red Kettle Campaign. Donate or give your volunteer service as a bell ringer. For volunteer bell ringer opportunities, visit www.RegisterToRing.com.
• Donate clothing and household items that can be up-cycled in the Family Store to provide resources to Galveston County all year long through The Salvation Army.
We’re praying to receive pledges that can be paid over the coming year by Dec. 31. For more information on any of these giving options, contact Holly McDonald, 409-939-9013 or Holly.McDonald@uss.SalvationArmy.org.
The Salvation Army has met urgent basic needs, provided resources for disaster recovery and offered life changing spiritual support — all without discrimination — since 1891 in Galveston County. Thank you for your support during all these years. May God bless you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.