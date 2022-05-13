Greg Sindelar’s commentary (“Don’t believe left-wing elites about academic tenure,” The Daily News, May 11) offers neither a competent critique of tenure nor a correct definition of critical race theory.
Instead, he offers the same old ultra-conservative Republican rant and misinformation about tenure and critical race theory.
Tenure isn’t some special protection to keep professors from getting fired. Tenured professors can and do get fired for misconduct, dereliction of duty, insubordination, dishonesty, etc., just like most employees anywhere.
Tenure is designed to prevent professors and researchers from being fired for political and social retaliation as long as they’re researching and teaching issues relevant to the subjects for which they were hired.
Every university that’s a member of the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges — most all of them in Texas — require annual performance reviews.
Tenure has been in academia since probably the 17th century, but in 1940, the American Association of University Professors developed the 1940 Statement of Principles of Academic Freedom and Tenure. Critics should look that up so they might possibly understand what they’re criticizing.
By the way, tenure also protects conservative right-wing professors. And it’s all over the state and country in both public and private universities and colleges, not just the University of Texas at Austin.
Critical race theory isn’t “… teaching that every aspect of American life, history and culture … is rooted and propelled forward by racism,” in order to divide students, as Sindelar asserts. Mainly originating in law schools, it’s a graduate level argument that “historical patterns of racism are ingrained in law and other modern institutions.”
Sindelar also states that there has never been any objection to discussing every aspect of Texas history. Tell that to Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick who want to ban subjects that might make students uncomfortable and hundreds of textbooks, and whom Sindelar and his ultra-conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation support. The hypocrisy here is astounding.
Equally astounding and misguided is the absurd idea that politicians and parents have the right to dictate what universities and schools can teach because they’re funded by taxes. Universities and schools hire professional educators — of all political persuasions — who, based on history, research and career requirements, are paid to decide the proper knowledge and training that will best serve their students. That’s called academic freedom.
What parents do have the right to do is to choose the educational institutions they wish to support. If you don’t like UT Austin, don’t send your children there. Texas has 38 public and 53 private universities and colleges, plus 50 community college districts, many of which don’t offer tenure. Surely, parents and students can find a suitable institution.
Politicians and parents don’t have the right to demand that educational institutions submit to their beliefs and prejudices or to control curricula. That has become an obsession for ultra-conservatives.
Also, Sindelar’s organization should publish the details of the poll he referenced, including the number of people polled and their demographics. Without that supporting information, polls have zero credibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.