An important and meaningful event will soon take place in Galveston, and you’re invited. On Saturday, some of the greatest, and most integrity-filled people of Galveston County will gather together for a cause; to show their common care and support for a special family who, together, endured countless terrifying days and nights not knowing if they would live or die.
Please join us and meet the Brown family of South Africa. Learn about this family’s heartfelt story of survival, determination, perseverance, and faith.
Thanks to the care and help of a community-dedicated Galveston couple, Mr. and Mrs. James C. Henderson, owners of Sandpiper RV Resort, and proud members of Galveston’s very own Lighthouse Charities Cooking Team, the family now safely resides in the great county of Galveston, and we need your help to keep them here.
Trevor Brown, his wife, and their two beautiful daughters came to America to escape the violent and volatile political climate in South Africa. The country is on the brink of civil war and does not appear to be settling.
Our goal is to raise enough money to send all four family members back to South Africa to finalize mandatory U.S. immigration requirements. They must receive a U.S. South Africa Embassy stamp to successfully return to the United States with the proper green cards, which will enable them to stay.
Meet this family, whom has a sensational story of leaving South Africa amidst unrelenting violence, and learn how they were led to Galveston. You are sure to enjoy our master-planned event filled with live music from Dirt & Dusty and Southern Style, two nationally known bluegrass bands, and chef-inspired fresh food, brought to us by none other than Galveston’s very own Lighthouse Charities Cooking Team. Savor the taste of fresh Gulf-caught red snapper and home-raised-on-the-ranch beef from the well-known Spindletop Ranch. Children are welcome, too. We’ll have lots of hot dogs. We’re also serving up some of the best fish tacos in town. Gear up for a fun-filled evening and celebrate freedom with this special family, who will undoubtedly become near and dear to your heart.
It’s easy for you to help the Brown family become permanent fixtures in the Galveston community. One-hundred percent of any donation received goes directly toward the cost of the family obtaining needed visas that will enable them to continue to reside here. We are getting closer and closer to finally meeting the fundraising goal needed to help the family stay in the USA. We look forward to introducing this special family to all of our great Galveston folks. Come hang out and hear an inspiring story of hope and faith you won’t soon forget. And, don’t forget your swimsuits.
If you’d like to help and can’t make it, call 409-502-8221 or visit Facebook for more information at www.facebook.com/events/859891731068207/.
