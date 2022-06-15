This is another thought on our gun problem. Hopefully, the ideas here are familiar and will be read again. Whenever thinking about the American gun problem, substitute the word “safety” for “control.”
As polling indicates safety is what most Americans want, we can work together to improve our problem.
The ongoing slaying of children continues. More children are now killed by guns than cars. It has become so common place that we are in danger of throwing up our hands and saying what’s the use. The flag always seems to be at half-mast.
I am sad and enraged that we continue to vote for leaders that recite a mantra of prayers and condolences, but then continue to advance placing guns in hands of individuals who are not trained and possibly suicidal or homicidal. They refuse to even admit that there is a problem.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Texas Pediatric Society simply request that there be some reasonable restrictions and that there are studies done that show a reduction of gun violence. They suggest the following:
• Enact universal background check legislation to ensure that those who are most likely to perpetrate gun violence cannot purchase guns.
• Enact comprehensive extreme risk protection orders legislation, which allows family members or law enforcement to petition a judge to temporarily remove firearms from a person deemed at risk of harming themselves or others.
• Fund gun violence prevention research at $35 million for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and $25 million for the National Institutes of Health.
I wonder if any of your representatives have seen the face of a child hit by the bullets of an AR-15 that is so destroyed that DNA is required from the parents to determine who the child is. Have they seen a picture?
Dr. Peter Rhee, a trauma surgeon at the University of Arizona, said comparing the damage an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun can do to the human body is that “one looks like a grenade went off in there and the other looks like a bad knife cut.” Are any of our children, teachers, religious leaders or first responders safe?
Another question: If they say it is not the guns but the mental illness of the person shooting them, why have they made access to mental health care so difficult, if not impossible? They have not expanded Medicaid in Texas for reasons only the governor and his party can understand.
One representative has said that health care is not a role for government, nor has he suggested a single possible solution to this gun problem.
For better, safer solutions, please pray, learn, communicate with your elected leaders, vote and then do it again.
"Enact universal background check legislation to ensure that those who are most likely to perpetrate gun violence cannot purchase guns."
There are already background checks when the seller is licensed. A "universal" background check mandates that even sales by non-licensed sellers be checked. How is that going to be enforced? Only after the shooting. It's a "touchy-feely" concept that will do ZILCH to curb gun violence.
