Many people believe that polio is no longer a threat because we haven’t seen a new case of polio in decades in the United States, but as long as the disease exists anywhere in the world, it remains a threat. It’s easy to question the need for vaccinations, but the disease is just a plane ride away.
Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis within hours. It can strike people of any age, but mainly affects children 5 and younger. Most of the world has been declared Polio-free (a status that can only be achieved after three consecutive years of not having a new case of polio). This year, Nigeria was declared polio-free.
Polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, from 350,000 cases in 125 countries in 1988 to just 33 cases caused by the wild virus in 2018. Only two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. These two countries face unique challenges, including political insecurity, highly mobile populations, difficult terrain and, in some instances, logistical barriers.
For more than 30 years, Rotary and its partners the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have driven the effort to eradicate polio worldwide. To date, smallpox is the only human disease that has ever been eradicated. Rotary is committed to vaccinating every child and ending polio forever. Rotary helped build an infrastructure that’s being used to treat and prevent other diseases and create lasting impact in other areas of public health.
Do you want to help? Thanks to a continued 2-to-1 match from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, every donation made to Rotary to end polio will be tripled. Please donate today at www.endpolio.org/donate
We’re also pleased to share with you an overview of Rotary International, as Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe.
For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to improve lives through service. From promoting literacy and peace to providing clean water and improving health care, Rotary members are always working to better the world.
Visit www.endpolio.org to learn more about Rotary and the fight to eradicate polio, and we encourage you to watch a short video about Rotary’s efforts: https://daretodreamfilm.com.
On behalf of all of us working to eradicate polio, we thank you for your time, interest and support, and remember, World Polio Day is Oct. 24.
