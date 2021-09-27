Believing in the Bible’s admonition that “sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” I’ve never been one to try to predict the future.
But thanks to the scholars at Merriam-Webster, I have a list of words describing different ways to tell the future for anyone who might be interested.
Considering the myriad predictions and theories perpetrated by writers on Facebook and Twitter, there are many who may enjoy new things to write about.
I don’t read them. I do read about them.
First on the list is aeromancy, which you probably can figure has to do with keeping your eyes on the heavens. Clouds, birds and precipitation all are capable of forecasting the future.
I’ve never heard the local meteorologists use aeromancy.
Aleuromancy, from the word for flour, helps us predict future events from fortune cookies. I know most of you have done this one.
Astragalomancy comes from the Greek word astrogaios, which means neck vertebra and molding. In early practice, this divination involved throwing small bones with marks carved in them.
Nowadays, you can try to tell the future by throwing dice.
Here’s a weird one. Axinomancy, which involved smacking an ax on a post. The ax only balances for so long. When it moves, it can tell who’s guilty of a crime or who’s not.
Here’s one we might all try at least once.
Open a book randomly and the first thing you read will be a message that pertains to your future. The Bible is the first choice for bibliomancy, but a dictionary would probably do.
Here’s one that’s probably popular with many people. Cartomancy, which is a way to tell the future with playing cards. In early times, young women could tell who their future husbands would be.
Melted wax is a future predictor because when you pour melted wax into water it makes many interesting forms. Use of this predictor is called ceromancy.
You’ve certainly heard of this one by an alternative name, palmistry. Lots and lots of fortune tellers, and ordinary people, tell the future with chiromancy. Early practitioners looked for dark spots on the hands of women, which is how they spotted witches. The dark spots signaled a pact with the devil.
Gyromancy is what it sounds like. Gyrating around. Walk around and around in circles until you fall down from dizziness. Lie in that spot and predict the future from there.
If you think about a word that begins with hydro, you can figure out that hydromancy has to do with water. You can make predictions on the movement of the water, or other liquid, or the movement of things floating in the water.
If you saved anything that fell after our recent storm, you can practice some xylomancy. Xylo stands for pieces of wood. I first thought of a xylophone, of course, because it’s made of pieces of wood. Twigs, branches or logs can be read as they fell, or they can be arranged.
Get out in your yard, if it’s still littered, and predict your future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.