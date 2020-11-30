Once more, we here in Galveston are inundated by Roger “Bo” Quiroga’s claims that overall, Galveston city’s spending is “inefficient” and “bloated” and that only he can fix this “huge” problem. Is this correct, or just political sloganeering?
Wouldn’t it be great if we had reliable outside sources who are not politically involved to help determine if this is true?
Well, fortunately we have three objective, apolitical, third-party analysts who can determine whether this is generally correct or is generally persiflage: They’re Moody’s, Fitch and S&P. These are bond rating agencies who study the finances of thousands of cities to determine how well they stack up. Guess what? They clearly disagree with ex-Mayor Quiroga’s accusations concerning Galveston.
Indeed, so impressed have they been with the city’s overall spending controls that they’ve raised the city’s bond ratings several times during the last six years. Even more reassuring to us residents, Fitch chose to maintain our high rating this summer in the teeth of the pandemic.
What goes into these ratings? Tax base, as Quiroga states, is of some importance to maintain a rating, but the agencies wouldn’t raise ratings unless they were impressed by a city’s demonstrated, ongoing spending discipline. That’s their most intense focus, and we’ve passed with flying colors.
And, we did better by this financial measure than during his term with his lower ratings.
Based on this objective, third-party evidence, I believe that Quiroga’s accusations concerning the city’s overall spending are much more political than factual and need to be considered as such by voters looking for clarity in the upcoming election.
