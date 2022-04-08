The current inflation rate is a classic case of too much money following too few goods. Inflation serves as a tax that hits the middle class and poor the hardest. Consequently, political leaders normally keep a watchful eye on the nation’s inflation rate.
That normalcy was abandoned when the Democrats created $1.9 trillion out of thin air when they passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Even traditional Democrat economists sounded the alarm.
From 1990 through 2019, the amount of United States currency (or equivalent) in circulation grew at an annualized rate of 8 percent. Since then, the annualized growth rate is over 18 percent.
Nowhere is inflation more of an issue than in fuel prices. The cost of fuel affects all prices; from wages to fertilizer production to a loaf of bread. Responsibility for current fuel prices is the topic of fierce debate in Washington. Some believe the energy companies are involved in price gouging. Congresswoman Diana DeGette, a Colorado Democrat, chair of the House Energy and Oversight committee said, “We will not sit back and allow the fossil fuel industry to take advantage of the American people and gouge them at the pump.”
One unit of energy that goes into a fossil fuel-fired power plant produces 30 units of energy output. Environmentally friendly power sources produce three to five units of output for every unit of input. Without financial incentives, where would a reasonable person allocate their energy production resources?
Democrats created financial incentives to force the switch to inefficient energy production. They also created financial disincentives for America’s companies to invest in more efficient fossil fuel production.
Some will counter that the subsidies have enabled the solar industry to reduce the consumer’s cost by almost 80 percent. However, that benefit is directly tied to the lower expense of the fossil fuels used in its component’s production. Silicon, the major component of solar panels, increased in price by over 300 percent last year. Despite major financial incentives, LG is closing an American based solar panel production plant because of the rising price of silicon, making the business unviable.
Additionally, hanging over America’s fossil fuel industry shareholders is the Democrat’s “Green New Deal.”
While the Green New Deal didn’t pass Congress, President Joe Biden’s Green New Deal-inspired executive orders effectively created an adversarial position with the fossil fuel industry that’s now in a state of uncertainty over its prospects. Government leases held by oil companies remain unaffected by Biden’s executive orders, but water permits are being withheld until the driller can prove compliance with Biden’s stricter interpretations of the Clean Water Act. You simply can’t drill without these water permits.
Congress in general, and Democrats specifically, need to be reminded of the mantra “do no harm.” Using taxpayer funds to aggressively engineer the future rather than allowing market forces to function is expensive and it’s the average American that pays the price.
