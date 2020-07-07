The Republican Party has transformed from the party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan to the party of Donald Trump, and it no longer represents American values.
This transformation begs the question, what happened to you?
What happened to fiscal responsibility? The Grand Old Party was the nesting ground for deficit hawks, constantly squawking against deficit spending. Trump, with a Republican-controlled Congress, created a trillion-dollar deficit with no end in sight.
The hawks of the GOP have turned into a flock of chickens afraid to say a peep against Trump, his out-of-control deficits and reckless fiscal policies.
What happened to law and order? The GOP bragged about being the party of law and order, tough on crime and the guardians of the Constitution, yet nothing can be further from the truth. Trump’s administration and staff refuse to respond to subpoenas from Congress, and many have resigned in record number for misusing taxpayer money.
Some of his campaign staff, his administration and his attorney are in jail or awaiting sentencing. Trump himself was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of justice and yet the GOP remains silent.
What happened to the party of Lincoln? President Lincoln ended slavery and the worst chapter of America’s history. Now Republicans condone Trump’s racism, afraid to stand up and demand he stop. Many Republicans have followed his lead pushing the envelope of civility and racism.
Even the local Harris County Republican party chair thought it was cute to post a racist meme about Martin Luther King Jr. This isn’t the party of Lincoln.
What happened to conservative family values? Republican family values have been replaced with mocking disabled Americans, separating children from their mothers, calling heads of state derogatory names like a 2-year-old, making racist comments, pitting Americans against each other, siding with white supremacists, lying to the American people on a daily basis, lying about adultery and buying their silence to win an election, siding with murderous dictators over Americans and much, much more.
Yet Republicans are silent for fear of Trump’s wrath.
What happened to common sense? Gun safety and responsible ownership has been replaced with dressing like G.I. Joe with body armor and a finger on a loaded AR-15. Respect has been replaced with childish mocking. Science and scientists, that can save lives especially during the COVID-19 crisis is now replaced by high school dropouts spouting conspiracy theories.
What happened to you? The Republican Party is no longer the party of Lincoln or Reagan. It is the party of Donald Trump, a party that has lost its integrity, common sense, courage and moral compass, a party that is no longer recognizable.
In November, true conservatives have an opportunity to send a clear and strong message and begin restoring their party to its once great self.
If they don’t take that opportunity, maybe they should ask themselves, “What happened to me?”
(2) comments
I guess you will be demonstrating your conservatism by voting a straight "D" ticket in November.
Hogwash! E G Wiley
