I was mildly disturbed when the threat of Hurricane Laura canceled three Astros games last week, but I understood the situation.
However, I was more than mildly disturbed when I tuned in to watch the game Friday night after Laura had spared us by going up the Sabine instead of up the Trinity as feared. What I saw instead of a game was a very obviously staged ceremony that was the epitome of symbolism over substance.
What I saw was both teams with the number 42 on their backs to celebrate the courage of Branch Rickey and of Jackie Robinson and the substance Jackie loaned to the Black man’s quest for equality and dignity. This was fitting although it was still mere symbolism.
What disturbed me was when they laid a Black Lives Matter jersey on home plate between team jerseys emblazoned with 42. What an ill-advised display of symbolism. It almost turned me off watching Astros games as the more persistent displays at every NBA game have turned me away from watching them.
Perhaps these pampered multi-millionaire athletes could dispense with symbolic gestures and use their fame and fortune to advance substantive programs for improving the conditions they are ceremoniously and ineffectively protesting.
Do you know who founded and still leads the BLM movement? Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza, who Cullors self-characterized as “trained Marxists.” Cullors, at least, says she found her “first political home” under the wing and under the tutelage of Eric Mann at his Labor/Community Strategy Center.
Mann was a prime agitator for the Weather Underground which, those of you old enough will remember as a violent internal terrorist bomb-throwing organization of which the most prominent agitator was Bill Ayers, Barack Obama’s patron from his early Chicago days. Mann once was jailed for some of his terroristic antics.
Nonetheless, Cullors states she and Garza are trained Marxists, adherents of the Marxist-Leninist ideology that says all capitalist regimes are corrupt and incorrigible by peaceful means. They must be torn down and resurrected as Marxist-Leninist egalitarian utopias just as Lenin and Stalin did in Soviet Russia, just as Mao did in China. Just as the communists did in Vietnam, just as Pol Pot did in Cambodia, just as the Kims did in North Korea, just as the Castros did in Cuba, and just as was done in Venezuela.
Perhaps an American Marxist-Leninist Eden can be formed without the sacrificing of tens of millions of deaths wasted setting up those, but Marx and Lenin agree that there must be widespread violence and destruction in the streets, and as Stalin is purported to have said, “You can’t make an omelet without breaking open a few eggs.”
Perhaps now I can take my mind off the eggs being broken in the streets of Democrat-led American cities by BLM by watching baseball without being disturbed by inane symbolistic demonstrations. Let’s “play ball” not “make revolution.”
(1) comment
Mr. Bowers, thank you for writing this. Makes a lot of sense. professional sports are turning people off. People don't tune in to see a protest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.