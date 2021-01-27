There’s a famous story often told that when Benjamin Franklin left Independent Hall in 1787 he was approached by a woman who asked him what type of government did the delegates create. His response was: “A democratic republic, if you can keep it.”
Franklin, an 81-year-old autodidactic intellectual provided a foreboding response. He seems to have been engrossed with an amalgamation of other democracies that all collapsed under the pressure of tyrannical capitalism and primordial tribalism. But, I believe Franklin was only trying to forewarn a desperate democratic republic from the metastatic attributes that destroyed past regimes.
I also believe the Founders were wrong when they left out another tribe that was sitting among them: the African-American slaves. That moral and ethical blind spot illustrates just how easy it was for President Donald Trump to become the most powerful tribalist in the country, who successfully used racism as a wedge to split this country straight down the middle for a fascist form of government.
On Jan. 6, 2021, the world watched in horror as the beacon of democracy came under attack by an angry mob. But, the assault didn’t come from some fanatical global jihadist terrorist group. America was attacked by American citizens.
Shockingly, it was Trump who gave the rebel call for his angry mob to march on the nation’s Capitol and prevent Vice President Mike Pence and Congress from certifying the electoral votes that was needed to make Joe Biden the next president of the United States.
Just as shocking was to see an enraged mob escorted inside the Capitol by sympathetic police officers. The mob sieged the Capitol and took Pence and Congress hostage. They proudly waved the Confederate flag throughout the Capitol and left five Americans dead, including one police officer, before freely walking away from a desecrated Capitol that slaves built.
For those of you who need an image of racism, try to imagine what 1,400 Capitol police officers would’ve done if the mob that stormed the nation’s Capitol were protesters from the Black Lives Matters movement.
America, we came perilously close to losing our democracy to the filthy scourge of fascism. But, thanks to an omnipotent God, our democracy prevailed. Now is the time for “we the people” to come together and help heal our sick and divided country.
Here’s my humble suggestions: First, we must reach out to all of Trump’s supporters and assure one at a time that the greatness of America lies in its racial diversification. Second, we must not allow ourselves to hold grudges or hate anyone.
Third, we must never forget that laws are no substitute for morality. All our problems can be solved upstream, and all rivers began in the human heart.
I know some people will find my suggestions counterintuitive, emotionally unpleasant and deeply unsatisfying. But, Franklin never claimed that living in a democratic republic was going to be easy — if we really want to keep it.
(1) comment
"Shockingly, it was Trump who gave the rebel call......."
Can you point out where in his speech he called for what happened???? No one can.
