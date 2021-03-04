February wasn’t typical for our island — no Mardi Gras, vaccination lines and then a polar plunge. Usually, children and adults rejoice in the prospect of a little snow. I believe after last month, it will be a long time before anyone on our sandbar wishes for snow, ice or cold weather.
The city of Galveston prepared for the freeze. We worked with the Texas Department of Transportation to pre-treat roads. We kept staff on call to ensure critical personnel could provide services. We weatherized and followed best practices to protect our facilities.
What we weren’t prepared for was an extended power outage. At the onset of the first outages, we were assured those outages would be rolling. Not the best scenario, but even two hours on and off would’ve saved most homes from the damage they received.
The city receives water from the Gulf Coast Water Authority. This time of year, we receive between 6 million and 8 million gallons of water a day, and we store more than 20 million gallons a day. That’s enough under conservation conditions to supply our island for two weeks even if we lost supply.
We lost all of that in a span of a few hours as homes lost heat and frozen pipes thawed, leaving behind broken lines. It’s what occurred next that is what makes me proud.
Public works immediately mobilized. Our emergency operations center was activated, and we contacted the state for assistance. They mobilized flights to Galveston with water for our residents as roads north of us remained frozen.
Public works teams isolated valves to maintain critical water supplies to the University of Texas Medical Branch. We mobilized crews, as well as fire personnel to the West End to begin looking for leaks to stop the bleeding of our system.
Our public works crews worked 24/7 in freezing conditions. Our fire department not only assisted in turning off water at homes with leaks but also fought two large fires using limited water supplies and borrowed tankers. Our police, parks, airport, streets, traffic and drainage personnel were tasked with helping our residents isolate leaks and turn water on.
Galveston County pitched in sending personnel to help us on the West End and other areas to address leaks. Residents organized to help neighbors turn off their water or report leaks to the city. Gulf Coast Water Authority, which faced overwhelming demand from customers and almost suffered failure as a result, came to our rescue producing over 55 million gallons per day to supply Galveston and our neighbors.
State Rep. Mayes Middleton and Sen. Larry Taylor stepped up to donate water and also to work to get the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and our distributors to restore power.
As a result of these efforts, Galveston had its water restored quickly. We continue to work with our state leaders to find out why power was allowed to be off for so long and how they can help us ensure it doesn’t happen again and also how the state and federal government can assist our residents with repairs.
I want to thank our residents, our city team and our many partners. I was never prouder of the city that I was born and raised in. We’re certainly a city that would much rather build sandcastles than snowmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.