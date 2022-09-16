U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin was right last year when he denounced the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as “fascist traitors.” Although many politicians, pundits and scholars have warned of the growing threat of “authoritarianism” or “autocracy,” too few have been willing to call the beast by its proper name.

Perhaps this is because fascist movements aim to create a dictatorship, restore a mythical past and violently suppress the left, unions, racial and religious minorities, and dissidents in order to defend capitalism. Acknowledging the grave danger of fascism inevitably points to underlying crises in the capitalist economy and U.S. society.

David Michael Smith, Ph.D., is a former professor of government at College of the Mainland.

