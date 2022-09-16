U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin was right last year when he denounced the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as “fascist traitors.” Although many politicians, pundits and scholars have warned of the growing threat of “authoritarianism” or “autocracy,” too few have been willing to call the beast by its proper name.
Perhaps this is because fascist movements aim to create a dictatorship, restore a mythical past and violently suppress the left, unions, racial and religious minorities, and dissidents in order to defend capitalism. Acknowledging the grave danger of fascism inevitably points to underlying crises in the capitalist economy and U.S. society.
President Joe Biden cannot provide an adequate analysis of these crises, much less offer a long-term solution to them and the mounting threat from the Far Right. But he is to be commended for telling Maryland Democrats recently that the “extreme MAGA philosophy” is “like semi-fascism.”
As numerous observers have since noted, the fact that many Republican politicians have expressed outrage over his statement only confirms the truth he was conveying. As Representative Raskin has emphasized, the Trump movement’s continuing rejection of the 2020 presidential election results and embrace of political violence are “two of the hallmarks of a fascist political party.”
As Professor Federico Finchelstein of the New School in New York City has explained, Biden’s description of the Trump Republicans “makes sense, historically.” Trump’s virulent racism led him to appoint an almost all-white cabinet, try to build a border wall to keep out Mexican and Central American migrants, obtain a travel ban targeting Muslim countries and attack the historic Black Lives Matter movement.
His embrace of armed fascists was manifest in his praise of “very fine people” among the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in 2017, his call for the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” in 2020, and his embrace of murderous dictators in Brazil, Egypt, India, the Philippines and other countries throughout his tenure.
As Finchelstein has remarked, Trump was “a wannabe fascist … a populist who aspires to return to a form of fascism.” Thankfully, his multifaceted coup attempt and the Jan. 6 insurrection failed.
Although Trump may soon face criminal charges, the MAGA threat remains grave. He continues to call his defeat “the real insurrection,” defends the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as patriots, and promises pardons for them if he is re-elected.
His supporters in state governments have launched an unprecedented assault on voting rights, reproductive freedom and history instruction and LGBTQ inclusion in public schools.
As the FiveThirtyEight website has pointed out, about 250 Republicans who deny the 2020 election results are now running for office. If elected, they might overturn results they do not approve. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found 40 percent of Republicans view violence against the government as potentially justified, and the Capitol Police reported 9,600 threats against members of Congress last year.
Defeating MAGA Republicans at the ballot box in November is imperative. But building a united front against fascism will require much more than voting for Democrats in the months and years ahead.
David Michael Smith, Ph.D., is a former professor of government at College of the Mainland.
