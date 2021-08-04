The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association took important action Tuesday to increase rates for its policyholders by 5 percent. Recommending the increase was in many ways a hard vote for the board, given vocal opposition from a number of coastal residents and elected officials.
Policyholders understandably are probably unhappy they will pay more for windstorm coverage. The average premium increase will be about $80 a year, less than $7 a month, based on the average policy premium of $1,600.
At the hearing where the increase was adopted, speakers described the economic hardships of recent years brought on both by catastrophic weather events and the ravages of COVID-19. Others spoke of the vulnerability of the booming economy of the coast to labor shortages and the fact that Texans of modest means who work to serve that economy must be able to live on the coast.
All of these comments were important for the board to consider and made for a tough decision.
In other respects, however, the need for the decision was crystal clear. As we all watch the weather reports during this hurricane season and have seen the damages wrought by storms over the years, the increase seems reasonable, given that it will improve the odds that claims on association policies to be paid in full should a storm hit.
The last windstorm increase was in 2018, and rates have been actuarially unsound (insurance-talk for “woefully low” compared to potential claims costs) for years. The association’s own most recent study found that residential rates are 38.8 percent too low, while commercial rates are 45.9 percent too low.
Under state law, the association is required to operate just as private insurance companies do when it comes to its responsibility to pay claims and its adherence to insurance principles that require it to rate according to risk. It must consider the best available data to understand, plan for and price for the real economic dangers posed by Texas’ hurricane exposure.
The association is clearly not meeting this standard. In recent years, it has drifted further from financial solvency, relying too much on the excess funding mechanism adopted by the Texas Legislature that includes bonds, reinsurance and assessments on private insurance companies operating in Texas.
There is no free lunch here — costs for bonds, reinsurance and assessments are ultimately borne by insurance policyholders both on the coast and throughout Texas. More importantly, this extra funding is not unlimited. If a serious storm hits Texas, it could use up all the association’s current cash and the extra funding described above, resulting in a shortfall of funds to pay claims.
So, from the standpoint of its insurance responsibilities under the law, the logical vote by the board would be for a massive rate increase.
The board instead took the 5 percent increase, balancing clear financial needs with the human needs of those on the coast. The board chose careful incrementalism over a potentially destructive rush to solvency or a head-in-the-sand denial of its financial problems. It chose the only way to ensure the association can keep paying claims while avoiding sticker shock for its policyholders.
Either way, the board took the hard vote. But it was the right vote for the association and Texans.
