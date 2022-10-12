What kind of America do you want to live in? For real!

What kind of America do you want your family and future generations to live in? A democracy or an autocracy? A country where our elected representatives work to improve our lives and uphold our rights or a country where they are only concerned with serving their wealthy donors and an autocratic leadership?

James R. Templer lives in League City.

(5) comments

Carlos Ponce

One day soon, TRUTH is going to slap Templer down. Will we read an apology at that time from James? Doubtful. Just add James R. Templer to the list of those with Trump Derangement syndrome. Now let's see who will be the first Donkey Dem to give him a thumbs up.

Carlos Ponce

By the way, James R. Templer, please continue posting. This is going to be fun!!!

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Well written, Mr. Templer. [thumbup]

Carlos Ponce

I knew Bailey (Chief Libtroll) would be the first to give a thumbs up to Templer. Bailey did not let me down! [beam]

Charles Douglas

This Author gets the liar's award for the week for this! He did a great job of lying his [censored] off! He told every lie in the book, then he calmly says, " Vote Democrat in the November 8 elections.

People are dying like Flies on the streets of this nation because the WOKE LEFT has declared war on Law & Order, & supports Defunding/Dismantling Of The Police! They wanted & facilitated NO BAIL, letting criminals back out on the streets to Steal, Kill, & DESTROY before the Police can let the ink dry on their Offense Reports filed to have Law-breakers locked up!

Last I checked MAGAS were not the ones framing President's with million dollar offers to foreign operatives to lie in Federal Court to help impeach and help send a sitting President to prison! It was not Conservatives who conspired with Drug Cartels, Drug Traffickers, Abusers of Women, Child Molesters, and Gangs to come in illegally by walking over an OPEN BORDER, doing illegal acts like selling Fentanyl to innocent Americans and killing tens of thousands of Americans annually by that & other violent means available!!!!

It is not Conservatives who are keeping most minorities in BAD SCHOOLS, on Welfare, on Food Stamps, and in menial jobs in order to control them for their votes & political support! It is not Conservatives who weaponized the Justice Department & the FBI, and enlisted them to harrass, chase down, arrest, & label American Parents as Domestic Terrorists because they exercised their rights to control their children's exposure to devious, controversial subjects being taught in their children's schools without their permission! It was not Conservatives who actively goes around burning down, or tearing-down things which they don't like, things like statues, memorials, changing names of buildings, or changing the names of military bases named after Confederates!

It was not MAGAS who are having people fired from their livelihoods, from police & fire departments, or dismissed from the American military careers FOR NOT TAKING A COLVID SHOT! ALL OF WHAT I have mentioned was done by the WOKE-LEFT DEMOCRATIC PARTY! So I have to wonder what this Author is trying to prove here? He must think that everyone who reads his Op-Ed only watches CNN, NBC, ABC, & the rest of the SWAMP MEDIA which covers up, black-out negative news on the DEMOCRATS, & pack water for the WOKE LEFT! He must be unaware that Americans are leaving the Party of Slaves in droves, in mass, & they are running away & NOT WALKING AWAY! So I ask all those who loves this nation as I do to VOTE WISELY IN THE NEXT ELECTION. Ask yourself this, " WHO CAUSED ALL THE BAD, SAD & HURTFUL SITUATIONS WE FIND OURSELVES IN NOW? VOTE WISELY!

