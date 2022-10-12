What kind of America do you want to live in? For real!
What kind of America do you want your family and future generations to live in? A democracy or an autocracy? A country where our elected representatives work to improve our lives and uphold our rights or a country where they are only concerned with serving their wealthy donors and an autocratic leadership?
A NPR/Ipsos poll taken in December 2021, showed 64 percent of respondents believe our democracy is in a crisis.
A Jan. 12, 2022 survey by Quinnipiac University revealed 76 percent of respondents believe America’s political instability is a bigger threat to democracy than external adversaries.
The most aggressive cause of our political instability is the MAGA Republicans’ reckless repetition of Trump’s Big Lie and their blatant declaration to falsify election results if Democrats win.
Defeated ex-president Donald Trump tried to incite a coup and overturn a fair election by bullying, spreading lies and conspiracies, and finally sending a dangerous mob to invade the U.S. Capitol, resulting in injury, death and the interference of the peaceful transference of the presidency.
Even though the coup was unsuccessful, Trump is nonetheless an insurrectionist, a traitor and a fascist.
All of his other nefarious schemes and transactions that he may have to answer for pale by comparison: He tried to overthrow our democratic government.
The shameful and cowardly silence of most so-called non-MAGA Republican politicians has allowed the Lie to metastasize throughout the country, threatening to destroy the rule of law, fair elections and democracy.
Politicians who refuse to acknowledge the enormity of the attempted coup and the threat that it poses for future elections, who make excuses for Trump as they grovel for his support, who are only interested in winning elections, not actually working for the people, do not deserve to hold public office. To support insurrection makes one an insurrectionist.
What kind of America do you want your family to live in? Do you prefer a country that honors personal freedom, provides a safety net for the less fortunate, its military veterans and retirees?
Or do you prefer to live under an autocratic and plutocratic government that denies women’s rights, that will eliminate social security, medicare/medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, military benefits and other financial assistance programs?
Numerous Republican leaders and candidates have already stated their intentions to close down these programs. Many oppose public education, believe that religion should control the government, support white supremacists, engage in lying and gaslighting, threaten to overturn fair elections, promote civil war, imprisonment and even executions of whomever opposes them (See Dana Milbank’s Oct. 7 article in The Washington Post).
Just a lot of campaign bluster? Doubtful. Can’t happen in the United States? Better think again. Read “How Democracies Die” by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt.
If you don’t want to live in the dictatorship that today’s radicalized Republican party is promoting, vote for Democrats — for democracy — on Nov. 8. For real!
(5) comments
One day soon, TRUTH is going to slap Templer down. Will we read an apology at that time from James? Doubtful. Just add James R. Templer to the list of those with Trump Derangement syndrome. Now let's see who will be the first Donkey Dem to give him a thumbs up.
By the way, James R. Templer, please continue posting. This is going to be fun!!!
Well written, Mr. Templer. [thumbup]
I knew Bailey (Chief Libtroll) would be the first to give a thumbs up to Templer. Bailey did not let me down! [beam]
This Author gets the liar's award for the week for this! He did a great job of lying his [censored] off! He told every lie in the book, then he calmly says, " Vote Democrat in the November 8 elections.
People are dying like Flies on the streets of this nation because the WOKE LEFT has declared war on Law & Order, & supports Defunding/Dismantling Of The Police! They wanted & facilitated NO BAIL, letting criminals back out on the streets to Steal, Kill, & DESTROY before the Police can let the ink dry on their Offense Reports filed to have Law-breakers locked up!
Last I checked MAGAS were not the ones framing President's with million dollar offers to foreign operatives to lie in Federal Court to help impeach and help send a sitting President to prison! It was not Conservatives who conspired with Drug Cartels, Drug Traffickers, Abusers of Women, Child Molesters, and Gangs to come in illegally by walking over an OPEN BORDER, doing illegal acts like selling Fentanyl to innocent Americans and killing tens of thousands of Americans annually by that & other violent means available!!!!
It is not Conservatives who are keeping most minorities in BAD SCHOOLS, on Welfare, on Food Stamps, and in menial jobs in order to control them for their votes & political support! It is not Conservatives who weaponized the Justice Department & the FBI, and enlisted them to harrass, chase down, arrest, & label American Parents as Domestic Terrorists because they exercised their rights to control their children's exposure to devious, controversial subjects being taught in their children's schools without their permission! It was not Conservatives who actively goes around burning down, or tearing-down things which they don't like, things like statues, memorials, changing names of buildings, or changing the names of military bases named after Confederates!
It was not MAGAS who are having people fired from their livelihoods, from police & fire departments, or dismissed from the American military careers FOR NOT TAKING A COLVID SHOT! ALL OF WHAT I have mentioned was done by the WOKE-LEFT DEMOCRATIC PARTY! So I have to wonder what this Author is trying to prove here? He must think that everyone who reads his Op-Ed only watches CNN, NBC, ABC, & the rest of the SWAMP MEDIA which covers up, black-out negative news on the DEMOCRATS, & pack water for the WOKE LEFT! He must be unaware that Americans are leaving the Party of Slaves in droves, in mass, & they are running away & NOT WALKING AWAY! So I ask all those who loves this nation as I do to VOTE WISELY IN THE NEXT ELECTION. Ask yourself this, " WHO CAUSED ALL THE BAD, SAD & HURTFUL SITUATIONS WE FIND OURSELVES IN NOW? VOTE WISELY!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.