We’ve seen it all before. In La Marque, we see it again.
Joshua Feast, a 22-year-old Black man, was shot to death in the back by La Marque police on Dec. 9 as he was running away. And so it began. Another Black man shot in the back by police, and this time in our La Marque community. We’ve seen it all before.
I wrote a column (“We need real solutions for wrongful police shootings,” The Daily News, Sept. 3) regarding the need for real solutions for wrongful police shootings. It was after the scenes of Portland, Kenosha and Minneapolis had been played in our country, and the realization that the reality of it happening here wasn’t a matter of if, just a matter of when. The automatic response of the officer being placed on administrative leave, the outcry from the community, the pushback of those who think a cry for help to stop killing our Black men is a condemnation against those who wear blue, is a problem that persists across our country, and has found its way in our beloved Galveston County.
“We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly,” is a famous quote expressed by Martin Luther King Jr. It expresses the knowledge that we’re connected as a community, a state and a country. We’re connected as a people and the pain felt by the family of Joshua Feast, the questions of the community, the need for accountability, is a shared experience.
It’s a tumultuous time in the city of La Marque, and the county of Galveston. The community doesn’t trust a system that’s led by the belief that racism doesn’t exist in Galveston County. A system that allows police officers who’ve abused their position at one police department to go work for another police department in a different state or city in our country, as a police officer. A system that fights harder for the system than for justice for the one that was slain.
There are widespread calls for police reform, action by elected officials and racial justice. There have been marches in La Marque pursuing justice for Joshua, and another march is on the near horizon. Justice cries out. A cry for dignity, transparency, accountability and change. Will it be heard, or will the cries of a community continue to be ignored? Time will tell. We await justice for Joshua.
