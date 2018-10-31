Early voting has begun, and I’m encouraging everyone to vote Kerri Foley for Judge of Galveston County Court-at-Law No. 2 in the upcoming November general election. I’ve personally known Foley for 20 years. She’s a kind and understanding person, as well as a fair and ethical judge and attorney.
She’s well respected by her colleagues, friends and citizens in the community.
Foley has the endorsement and support of the League City, Santa Fe and Dickinson police officer associations. She also has the endorsement and support of many of her colleagues and our community leaders.
Kerri Foley has been a judge in Galveston County for more than 15 years, and a licensed, practicing attorney for over 25 years. She has the experience and knowledge needed to be an effective judge in this court. Foley is currently a magistrate judge for Galveston County. She also serves as a municipal court judge for the cities of League City, Kemah and Webster.
In addition to her duties in the municipal and magistrate courts, Foley has been the judge in both the Galveston County juvenile court and County Court-at-Law No. 3. She was selected by community leaders to be the judge in County Court-at-Law No. 3 when the sitting judge was removed for misconduct. As a County Court Judge, Kerri Foley restored integrity to the court, running the bench in a fair and efficient manner. She’s hardworking and did an excellent job of resolving a significant backlog of cases, ensuring that citizens received justice and a fair resolution to their disputes promptly.
In addition to her judicial experience, Kerri Foley has a well-established legal career as a respected attorney. She was a chief prosecutor in the district attorney’s office, handling some of the more serious and complex cases, and supervising the assistant district attorneys in the misdemeanor division. All this knowledge and understanding will serve her well as a judge because County Court-at-Law No. 2 hears a wide variety of cases that include family, criminal, juvenile and civil issues.
Kerri Foley is a kind and compassionate person. She began her professional career working with Children’s Protective Services as a child abuse investigator and supervisor, protecting and assisting children and families. Currently, she accepts special court assignments representing children to ensure that their interest is protected.
Kerri Foley is uniquely qualified to be the next judge in County Court-at-Law No. 2. Her extensive and diverse experience as both an accomplished attorney and a successful Judge make her the perfect person to fill this position.
I ask you all to vote Kerri Foley for Judge of County Court No. 2.
