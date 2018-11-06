The Rotary Club of Galveston’s 42nd annual Chili Supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in the cafeteria at Ball High School at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this popular event where you’re sure to enjoy a great bowl of chili, topped with all your favorite condiments. Dine in or carryout are both available (for carryout, you can take your own containers).
For those dining in, enjoy as many refills on your chili as you like. And don’t forget to add a sumptuous dessert. Look forward to a variety of homemade desserts prepared by members of our club, as well as special desserts donated by Moody Gardens, Wyndham Hotels/The Tremont House and Galveston College.
Besides enjoying a fun evening with family and friends, we want you to know just how important your support is of this annual event. Proceeds from this event are returned to the community through projects and programs that benefit and enhance the health, education and welfare of Galveston’s residents.
Within just the last 15 months, the Rotary Club of Galveston’s Galveston Rotary Foundation has supported local initiatives and projects with more than $35,000 in contributions. Some of the projects include providing financial support to help with traffic control expenses for the city’s annual Fourth of July Parade; financial support to The Grand Kids Festival to help make it a registration-free event; support to the Galveston Children’s Museum for educational supplies; support for Ball High School’s Project Graduation; general support for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Lemonade Day; funding for bulk food for the FeedGalveston food drive, sponsored by First Lutheran Church; support for equipment for the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County; purchase of books for SMART Family Literacy; purchase by the Jesse Tree of durable medical equipment lost in Hurricane Harvey; purchase of a vibraphone and a field frame for the Ball High School Band’s synthesizer; general support for The Salvation Army; support of sound equipment for the Ball High School’s KTOR radio/TV studios; support for Galveston Urban Ministries to provide school backpacks for underprivileged children; support for the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy 2018 Tree Give-away; support for The Bryan Museum’s Free-Fun Sundays for Families; and support for the Bay Area Council, Boy Scouts of America centennial programs.
Additionally, our foundation awarded 11 $1,500 scholarships to Galveston students heading to college; 10 scholarships to the Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, for summer music camp; and multiple scholarships to the Galveston Arts Center for low-income children to take summer art classes.
Your support of the Rotary Club of Galveston’s annual fundraisers contributes greatly to the betterment of our entire community. Thank you for your continued, generous support that allows our club to truly make a difference in our community.
We look forward to welcoming you to our Chili Supper. Chili Supper tickets are $10 at the door. Dessert and tamale packages are $2 each. For more information, call Ulli Budelmann, club executive secretary, at 409-939-1224.
