The Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City, is so glad to be back open. We've worked very hard with the city of Texas City to make coming to the library a safe experience for you and your family. We’re happy to announce that we're offering the following services to Texas City residents: computers by appointment, print-on-demand and copier services in addition to our browsing and checkout services.
Any Texas City resident can call our reference desk at 409-643-5977 to make a one-hour appointment to use the computer. We're limiting patrons to one use per day at this time. We hope to be able to give residents access to much needed services and resources that can only be found online.
However, you don’t need to use a computer if you're already ready to print. Our Print-On-Demand service will allow you to send us your items by email and we’ll print them for free. That’s right, limited printing is temporarily free for Texas City residents. Call our reference desk for all the details.
For browsing and checkout, Texas City residents can have full access to our over 150,000 different books, audiobooks, DVDs and more. All library card holders have access to all of our excellent electronic resources like ebooks and audiobooks, streaming movies from Kanopy, and a laundry list of online databases and classes. Check them out at http://www.texascity-library.org.
Our hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. This allows for us to have a one-hour disinfecting break to make things as safe as possible. We have some additional precautions in place to ensure your safety:
• Texas City residents only allowed in the library at this time
• Please wear a mask or face covering
• Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more at all times
• We will have a maximum 40 patrons in the library at one time
• Family groups can be no larger than four people
• We are limiting browsing to 45 minutes
• Furniture and seating will not be available (except at computers) at this time
• Please use hand sanitizer throughout the library often as you browse.
All of these measures are put in place to provide the safest experience for patrons and staff possible. We review our procedures on a daily basis, so check back with us to keep updated on any changes. Please call us at 409-643-5977 or email us at library@texascitytx.gov if you have any questions or to set up a computer appointment.
