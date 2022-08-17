The sales pitch begins with the appearance of a carefully crafted deal between politicians and private interests that promises more jobs, more revenues for the local business community and more school funding.

It often ends when poor management decisions erode profitability, leading to a demand for concessions from government (the community) to stabilize profits or face widespread job layoffs.

Norman Pappous lives in League City.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Mike Johnson

Norman, we rarely agree on much. On this we do. It’s the shiny thing to catch, but then what? We already are overtaxed by our current tourism levels. Let’s work on quality, and start to tamp down quantity..

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription