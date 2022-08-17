The sales pitch begins with the appearance of a carefully crafted deal between politicians and private interests that promises more jobs, more revenues for the local business community and more school funding.
It often ends when poor management decisions erode profitability, leading to a demand for concessions from government (the community) to stabilize profits or face widespread job layoffs.
Facing the threat of job losses, what politician would stand up and demand that private interests stick to the original deal?
It’s important to note that poor business management decisions are not a requirement for the deal to fail. Failure is usually predestined in the deal’s assumptions.
Private interests want a positive return on their investment while politicians want to assure their constituents that their concerns have been addressed.
It is virtually guaranteed that each side agreed to contractual terms based on overly optimistic financial forecasts because conservative forecasts almost never provide enough incentive for either side to approve the deal. Misleading financial forecasts lead to a deal that is incorrectly valued and destined to disappoint.
Economists call this the “Winner’s Curse.”
Typically, an economic boost occurs when gambling comes to town with a financial injection of massive construction spending. After a few years goes by, or a recession happens, and the novelty fades, casinos struggle to maintain forecasted revenue growth and turn to cost cutting.
That means those full-time, healthcare providing, middle-class jobs disappear.
In New Jersey, the Atlantic City School District was supposed to be a primary beneficiary when New Jersey legalized gambling over 40 years ago. The district spends over $23,000 per student and has, according to US News & World Report, a high school college readiness score of 25.6.
For comparison, according to the same source, Clear Creek ISD spends less than $9,200 per pupil and has a college readiness score of 41.1.
Atlantic City’s quality of life has not improved either. It has a crime index that ranks it among the worst 2 percent in the nation. However, the most incredible statistic is that Atlantic City’s population has decreased since gambling was introduced in the late ‘70s.
There is also a local example of a bad deal sold to voters — the taxpayer kryptonite known as the Port of Galveston. That deal, approved by voters over 70 years ago, was sold, in part, on the promise that port revenues would eventually replace the city’s need for ad valorem taxes.
Since then, ad valorem revenues from taxpayers has increased at a rate hundreds of times greater than the port’s financial contribution to Galveston’s city coffers.
A more recent example is the Texas lottery — sold to voters in 1992 as a remedy for Texas’ school finance problems. What grade would you give that effort?
If local leaders want to increase tax revenues and benefit the local economy, they should provide resources to existing local businesses that can offer a credible plan to profitably expand their operations.
Norman, we rarely agree on much. On this we do. It’s the shiny thing to catch, but then what? We already are overtaxed by our current tourism levels. Let’s work on quality, and start to tamp down quantity..
