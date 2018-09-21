It is difficult to believe the U.S. Senate race in Texas is close. Sen. Ted Cruz has been senator for six years and has done a fine job. What has he done that make you want to vote for the Democrat, Rep. Beto O’Rourke? And, just what is Beto for? He is for what his Democratic leader in the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, is for. That is:
1. Impeach Trump before his term ends.
2. Raise taxes; yes, that is what Pelosi said she is for.
3. Shield illegals; she said that too.
4. More gun control, do you want that? Pelosi does.
5. Weaken America; Pelosi said that too, and to reduce the defense budget. And that is what Beto is for too.
The Democratic Party has recently organized a new fund called Democratic Alliance to support Planned Parenthood to promote more abortions and combat threats to immigrants, muslims, blacks and LGBTQ communities. Beto is for that and other far leftist issues. The plan is to make the Democratic Party younger, more diverse, and much more liberal and leftist, i.e., against the military and for health care for all through Medicare at a cost of at least $50 billion, and abolishing the U.S. Immigration Service, such as open borders for everyone. Beto says he is open to all of this.
This is following the plan of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who upset middle-of-the-road Democrats and will be in Congress next year. And what else? Free college tuition, reparations for slavery, and then seize all assets of corporations.
There is no question that Beto has aligned himself with the more radical left-wing Democrats and that is what he will do. All federal court nominees will be ultra liberal and against everything Republicans are for. Then look at what Newsmax is predicting for 2020. That is, the next president will be the far-left California Senator Kamala Harris. Where is our country going then? Down the drain in bankruptcy and socialist government like the socialist countries in South America.
So vote to re-elect Ted Cruz in November and stop the socialist takeover of the USA.
Ted Cruz is a Canadian.
