Among the current television sales pitches are some that are absolutely entertaining and endearing. A sharp contrast with last week’s conglomeration.
I’m still watching the laughing baby girl in the high chair and still loving it.
It’s part of a “hello human kindness” collection sponsored by St. Luke’s Health in Houston, and there are other neat little satires.
Now, I’m also enjoying the red shirted representative of State Farm who’s showered with gifts by customers who believe they have received, from him, special treatment. He has all the steaks and pizzas anyone could ever need.
Which got me wondering. Do happy customers throughout the land also shower their own, individual State Farm representatives with tokens of their approval?
I think that would surely be a perk for all those insurance salespersons. And I have a suggestion to those who aren’t reaping a bounty of gifts from their satisfied clients. They should all get bright red shirts to wear when they’re working. Or to wear all the time, which probably would be better.
It’s the time of year for the Cadbury Bunny. I think every Easter we look forward to the lions and chickens and whatever animals join in the commercial, trying to look like, and sound like, the Cadbury Bunny.
Every year, I want to go out to the nearest grocery store checkout counter and buy me some of those marvelous, fattening candies. Resistance is difficult, if not impossible.
In the food category, which includes lots of various home delivery services and whole new ideas about what to eat, where to eat and when to eat, we have some pretty well-known faces.
Familiar, that is, if you’re familiar with “Wayne’s World” or “Saturday Night Live.”
You don’t have to be that old to remember Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. Who will ever forget Carvey’s imitation of President George H.W. Bush? Even Bush couldn’t tell the difference.
Now the pair, in their Wayne’s World personas, are plugging food delivery from Uber and making it local by naming dishes from local Houston eateries. I don’t know how much food delivery goes on around these parts, but I suspect the market in Houston is probably pretty profitable.
I get another good laugh every time the guy driving along pitches a piece of paper out the window, and it lands in one of those machines that chew up tree branches. It comes out the other end as a flurry of confetti. That’s so neat.
I also enjoy when the little girl chalks out a hopscotch grid on the sidewalk in front of her house and everybody who comes by, including the mailman, hops across it perfectly.
I like the singing hood ornament who joins in a song with the driver of her car.
Most of all, I like the baby girl named Julia whose father insists her name is “hoo lee ah.” He says she will decide on her name when she gets older. Why not?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.