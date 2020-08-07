“For these innocent people have no other hope. They are, in effect, still trapped in a history which they do not understand; and until they understand it, they cannot be released from it.” — James Baldwin, “Fire Next Time,” 1963
As I read the different views on the Confederate monument issue in Galveston and across the country, Baldwin’s words ring over and over in my head — “these innocent people.” Many people simply don’t realize that we were all lied to.
We were lied to by an American society that valued some lives more than others. An American society that celebrated some losses as wins and some wins as losses. In 1911, the most famous native son of Galveston, Jack Johnson, was the world heavyweight champion and instead of erecting a statue of him, locals chose to erect a monument to individuals that took up arms against the United States of America and lost.
Jack Johnson represented everything they feared and pretended to celebrate. He was a Black man that lived free — and that scared America. Johnson competed fairly in the boxing ring and had even defeated the “Great White Hope” Jim Jeffries on July 4, 1910. He had earned the heavyweight title through hard work and sacrifice — something all of Galveston should have celebrated.
Galveston finally did erect a statue of Jack Johnson in November 2012, but it remains locked behind a gate. Visitors must schedule a visit or reserve the park for an event to have access to the statue and the subject marker about Johnson.
The innocent people today don’t realize cultural conditioning allows us to accept false narratives and reject true history that continues to hold us back as a nation and world. Here is another example of a limited narrative of what we celebrate.
On June 20, 1865, a little over 45 years before Johnson beat Jeffries, newspaper reports notified readers that United States Colored Troops had occupied Galveston. On that same day, one of them, Pvt. Jordan Morse, died on a ship docked in Galveston. He had lived long enough to help deliver the message of freedom to the enslaved people of Texas.
During Juneteenth, Galveston annually celebrates Gen. Gordon Granger’s arrival on the island but places little significance on the contribution of the U.S. Colored Troops with him. The central focus on Granger creates a savior narrative, while minimizing the courage of the Colored Troops’ own fight for freedom.
It’s time to correct the lies we were told. A start to correcting the narrative would be to erect four Union soldier monuments surrounding the Confederate monument to place it in context. The Union monuments need to be of equal size to the Confederate monument.
The subject of the monuments could be Jordan Morse, Gordon Granger, William H. Costley and one unknown soldier among the U.S. Colored Troops. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has a national campaign to tell the full story. Heritage that omits and exaggerates is not the full story.
Galveston, unlock the gate and let the true history be celebrated.
Wow! Very informative article.
