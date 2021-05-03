I like Texas Monthly for the same reason I like Michael A. Smith. Its language is straight-forward and, like Smith, pulls no punches.
This month, both Texas Monthly ("Cold Justice," Texas Monthly, May 2021, page 66), and Smith ("Demonizing renewable energy won't keep the lights on," The Daily News, April 24-25) chose to write about the negligent behavior of our Texas legislators.
Gov. Greg Abbott promised that a power failure during lethal weather would never happen again. The current path our legislators are taking will not fulfill that promise. In fact, it assures our power markets will only be more confused and vulnerable.
Since the freeze, I’ve predicted our legislators would get weak-kneed as under-educated lawmakers learned the mistake was in choosing an ideology-based business model for the power sector; that Texas had made an impulsive, half-baked decision in favor of an unregulated power market. Adding absurdity to tragedy, as Smith pointed out, our legislators are about to punish a select 20 percent of the competition while allowing their favorite 80 percent free to fail again. The investment community will know Texas' deregulated power market is one big fraud with winners and losers determined by political whim and not low cost or best service. Employers considering moving to Texas will see through this clumsy manipulation and think twice.
Texas Monthly highlighted two tragic, but preventable, deaths in Galveston County. As I read on, I discovered our county judge was kept in the dark about the extent of the blackout and prevented from taking lifesaving emergency management actions. I knew that our mayor, Craig Brown, was consistently given misinformation by CenterPoint, if he was given any, but I didn’t know Judge Mark Henry had been treated so badly by that company.
I’ve been critical of Henry in editorials and on this periodical’s blog, but I have nothing but admiration for his effort to file criminal negligence charges against CenterPoint and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas executives. On that project alone, he’s won my vote.
Henry has never struck me as a person that needed much affirmation. He seems to do well operating independently. Still, since he seeks justice for this county and its residents, our city governments could jump in and lend a hand. The same goes for our state representatives.
However, it seems that state Rep. Mayes Middleton is obsessed with West End sand dunes and Galveston City Council is mired in golf cart muck of their own making. Since both are just too busy with important things to give Henry a hand, we’ll be ice cubes again, more people will die, and our governor will not have kept his promise. All of this will happen in a state where you can jump into your F-150, pick up a cocktail or two at a drive-thru, then, if you survive the trip, strap on your shooting iron and play poker at your neighborhood casino — that's if our legislators have their way. Just bring your blanket and wear your wool socks.
