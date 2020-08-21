In recent months I’ve witnessed my fellow Galveston County citizens, Republicans and Democrats, white, Black and everything in between boldly stand firm in support of removing the Confederate monument in front of the old Galveston courthouse.
From the Juneteenth 2020 march to the courthouse, to hundreds signing petitions to remove the monument or citizens speaking directly to the commissioners at commissioners court — the people have clearly spoken.
Over the past two months, nearly 30 public comments have been made directly to the commissioners calling for the removal of the monument. Not one person expressed support for keeping the monument as is. In addition, petitions calling for the removal of the monument have exceeded 1,000 signatures.
Many have publicly supported the removal by emailing their commissioners, writing guest columns and letters to the editor. Also, representatives from major organizations, current and former city councilmen, teachers, college students and professors, NAACP leaders and countless others have all expressed support.
On Monday, the commissioners court will vote on the fate of the monument. If they’re listening to the citizens of the county, I have no doubt they will do the right thing and vote to remove the monument. The concern is if they don’t listen to the citizens and vote to keep it in tact.
In order to mitigate the support from citizens, the county judge moved the meeting to League City. If you support removing the monument, come and stand with myself and other citizens at 9:30 a.m. Monday to continue to show the commissioners court that we support the removal of the monument.
We’ve protested peacefully, petitioned the court and spoken directly to commissioners at public meetings. So, what other options are there?
To be clear, the monument is standing in front of the courthouse isn’t lining up with the idea of justice for all. Justice provides help to those that need it the most. We will move toward a more just county when the monument comes down. Voting to remove it says to all citizens that the county government is no longer publicly aligned with the Confederate ideology. Then the real life work begins.
African Americans are 13.5 percent of the county’s population. In a just county, 13.5 percent of all arrests in the county would be of African Americans and equally proportionate for other groups as well. 13.5 percent of all businesses would be owned by African Americans and health disparities would disappear.
We can get closer to justice for all in Galveston County when health disparities disappear, arrests and jail populations mirror the demographics of the general population. Change can happen when we can bring these types of inequalities into consciousness and work to lessen them. This doesn’t overlook the personal responsibility that each of us have. We all have to work to improve ourselves, but government shouldn’t work against some people they’re supposed to serve but instead aim to provide justice for all.
Sign the petition at www.galvestonmonumentproject.org.
