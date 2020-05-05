OK, I’m not going to suggest we do anything different than we’re being told by science professionals. However, consider this for a little perspective:
• U.S. auto deaths are 100 per day, according to wikipedia.org.
• Regular flu in 2017/18 killed 167 a day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Regular flu hospitalizations in 2017/18 were 2,219 a day (no, this isn’t a typo), according to the CDC.
• Deaths each day from cigarette smoking is 1,315, according to the CDC.
• Deaths each day from guns is 110.
• Deaths per day from all causes is over 7,453, according to indexmundi.com.
• Deaths per day from COVID-19 as of May 5 was about 2,000.
Whether we like it or not, the panic is over, and we’ve decided to live with the virus. It’s over; we’re going back to work and play and live with the death rate, which will probably be around 3,000 a day until we all get it or a vaccine becomes available.
I know this because we value liberty above death; fought wars and died for our liberty. We’ve had enough of our leaders telling us what to do and not to do. They don’t even practice what they preach (reminds one of “lost as a lone goose”). We already live with 1,315 deaths a day from cigarette smoking because we want to smoke (not me), and we’re willing to pay the price.
We even accept second-hand cigarette smoke knowing it will kill. Same story with guns and autos. We know we’re going to die someday but don’t want it to be of boredom and starvation locked up in our house.
Contrary to what we hear on the news every day, we know a lot about the virus. And with what we know, we, as individuals, can probably avoid catching it. And we can do it without being locked in a cage.
Let’s review what we do and can do to avoid death from most of the potentials listed above:
1. Avoid auto deaths by driving sober and defensive.
2. Avoid flu deaths with flu shots and avoid the sick.
3. Avoid cigarette deaths; you know this answer.
4. Avoid gun deaths by staying out of bad neighborhoods late at night and work on enjoying life to avoid suicide.
And finally, how to avoid death by the coronavirus:
1. Do what the doctors say.
2. Stay at least 6 feet away from everyone except family.
3. Stay upwind of others; if you can.
4. Forget activities that require you being next to anyone. This includes church, sports, theaters and meetings unless social distance arrangements are provided.
5. Always use your own pen to sign anything.
6. Keep sanitizing medium with you.
7. Wear mask if you’re likely to violate the 6-foot rule.
8. Avoid any food service where you doubt they’re exercising health safety rules.
9. Stay out of health and geriatric care facilities.
Eat well, move (don’t sit), live smart and enjoy the life we have.
Tip big. Big tips make two smiles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.