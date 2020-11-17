The Galveston Independent School District’s Discovery Club is a program that works with at-risk students. We also service and provide for students who don’t have a fixed, permanent residence.
We make sure that the students in our district have an equal opportunity to get a quality education.
Our office provides transportation as needed with the support of the district’s transportation department, school supplies and uniforms with community support and Operation School Bell; arranges free breakfast, lunch meals and evening snacks with the assistance of the district’s food and nutrition department, as well as offers and assists with other services throughout the school year.
We’re preparing for our annual Adopt-A-Child for Christmas Project, called Kelley’s Angels. We’re diligently working with our students to ensure they’re academically successful. We’ve selected students from each campus with the assistance of campus staff. Students have been chosen who are coming to school in spite of the barriers they face daily.
Each year, The Discovery Club has hosted a Christmas celebration for the students where they can receive Christmas gifts from individuals or businesses who’ve adopted them.
Our community has been a great asset to the students of our district. We greatly appreciate your continued support of our students.
We need your help. Students have asked for items such as bicycles, basketballs, volleyballs, art supplies, dolls, food, clothes and other items. We would like to respectfully request that individuals or your business or agency assist us by selecting a student or students or by donating a bicycle.
Students have completed forms that include their needs and wants. We will be providing that list to individuals or businesses who adopt a student for the holiday between now and Dec. 11.
If you would just like to adopt a student or donate a bicycle, you may do so. Your generosity and partnership with the Galveston Independent School District will be deeply appreciated.
For information or to make a donation, contact me at marypatrick@gisd.org or 409-766-5177, Rosalind Johnson at rosalindjohnson@gisd.org or Bianca Esquivel at biancaesquivel@gisd.org or 409-766-5169 to be a part of a great holiday expression of support for our students.
