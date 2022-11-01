The first cool breezes of fall are always welcome after a long hot summer, especially after a hot summer where the vast majority of Texas is under extreme drought.
The Gulf Coast Water Authority provides water to municipalities, industries and farmers from Sugar Land to Pearland, and most of Galveston County. We do so from water that naturally flows in the Brazos River. This flow became significantly reduced due to drought conditions this summer.
When this happens, the Gulf Coast authority has a contract with the Brazos River Authority to provide for flow to resume in the Brazos River through releases from its reservoirs from Lake Somerville to Possum Kingdom Reservoir.
These reservoirs were nearly 100 percent full at the beginning of 2022 and are now approximately 70 percent full and declining every day.
The bottom line is, we need rain before the summer heat returns in 2023. To help our area, significant rain needs to fall in the Brazos River Basin, approximately between Interstate 10 in the south and Interstate 20 in the north. Rain in that area helps return the natural Brazos stream flow and helps replenish Brazos River Authority reservoirs.
It helps when we get rain directly in our area, but only to the extent that it delays the need for you to water your lawns and landscaping. The water you use in your homes, at your businesses and the industry comes from the Brazos River.
If we do not receive significant rain over the next many months, our area rice farmers will begin to feel the effects first, from possible lack of water for their crops. If there is not significant rainfall by May, we will all need to work together and reduce our water use at homes and businesses.
These water conservation efforts will need to continue until there is significant rain in the Brazos basin.
I’ve heard the question, “Why aren’t we all on desalinated seawater? There is literally an endless sea out there!” We are seriously considering some form of desalinated water and other alternatives. However, the authority sells its water to cities at near the lowest wholesale cost in the state. A rough estimate is that we sell potable water to cities in Galveston County at about $1 for 1,000 gallons, and a direct comparative estimate to produce desalinated water is $7 to $10 per 1,000 gallons.
This would result in a sharp increase in cost of our water billed to the cities in Galveston County, which would likely be passed on to you, on the water portion of your utility bills.
For those of you in Friendswood and Bolivar Peninsula, we do not supply your water, so you’ll need to check with them. League City receives much of its water from the Trinity River basin. For the rest of us, we will keep you informed about our current drought and our efforts to provide additional resilience beyond our partnership with the Brazos River Authority so that we continue to reliably deliver water to you every day.
Brandon Wade is general manager and CEO of the Gulf Coast Water Authority.
