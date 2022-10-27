Solomon the Great said in Proverbs, his collection of wisdom: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge; fools despise wisdom and instruction.”
Elsewhere in Proverbs, he said: “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest you be like him yourself.”
So, taking those two admonitions, I am not addressing Freeman directly. He is entitled to his opinion, but as Daniel Patrick Moynihan said: “You’re entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts.”
Rather than address Freeman, I address those people not suffering from his delusions. The two parts of a single delusion are that Freeman, and many others believe, Donald Trump and the Republican Party are a two-pronged threat to democracy. Based on his column, I take Freeman to believe that even without Trump the Republicans are still a danger to democracy.
The United States is not a democracy. There are democratic features in our representative republican government. The most prominent of which are free speech and voting. Therefore, the Republicans attempt to distance themselves and the population from Democrat Party ideas does not make them a party of no. They just wish to speak truth to folly.
Freeman asserts Republicans do not support the freedom to vote. Prima facie evidence from Georgia shows that more people than ever have voted early in the 2022 election. That is not voter suppression unless you foolishly believe “ballot stuffing” is the way to win elections.
He asserts there is no freedom of choice in a woman’s health care needs. This is the Democrat talking point that bears no constitutional water. The Constitution doesn’t address health care; like many aspects of our lives, the Ninth Amendment leaves it up to each state. Win elections and make the law.
He asserts the Republicans do not care about gun violence. If this is the case, why is crime such a big issue in so many states? The Second Amendment is not a government controlled right regardless of Democrat assertions to the contrary. This means that no level of government can infringe the right to bear arms beyond reasonable limits. You can own an antique cannon, but you cannot own or use a fully automatic weapon without a license.
I could go on, but space limits me to a final comment. He asserts the Republicans deny “gender choice” whatever that means. Rather than speak about the psychiatric problems that some people experience, he makes a blanket condemnation of those who oppose solving a mental problem with surgery. We have long abandoned frontal lobotomies as a solution to treating depression.
I am tired of defending the truth from fools, but will continue telling others the truth that fools cannot understand.
