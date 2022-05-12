At 9 a.m. Saturday, we’ll hold lifeguard tryouts at the swimming pool of the University of Texas Medical Branch Alumni Field House, 301 Holiday Drive in Galveston. If you know anyone who’s interested, please let them know their community needs them.
I was given the privilege to address the graduating Law Enforcement Academy of Galveston College earlier this week. Jeff Mullins, one of our full-time supervisors, and a great all-around person, graduated with them.
I wanted to share some glimpses into what I had to say to our newest public servants.
“It’s an honor to be asked to address you today. A quarter of a century ago, I sat in the same place as you and was a graduate of this very same academy. Congratulations to each of you.
“A peace officer is entrusted with unbelievable power. The ability to take away someone’s freedom should never be taken lightly. You have trained, and will continue to train, on how to do that responsibly and professionally while protecting yourself, the public and fellow officers as much as possible.
“And, if you think independently, strive to always act with integrity, and keep our shared priority of being peacekeepers in the forefront, you won’t stray from the path as some of our brothers and sisters have done. You will do your part to regain and maintain the trust that has been granted us by the people.
“You have chosen a career that will put you in very close contact with people on the worst day of their entire lives. These are some of the most intimate moments that humans experience. It’s during these moments — these horrible times — that our lives fork. There are precious few moments in all of our lives where we knowingly or unknowingly choose a path that becomes destiny.
“You will be with people as they go through this. And it’s not like in the movies with fuzzy light and perfect skin and sparkly backgrounds. Normally reasonable people will be bleeding, spitting, cussing, fighting, and they may focus all their hate on you during this time. They will, at these times, be at their most ... unlovable.
“And you have the horrible responsibility and unbelievable privilege of sharing these moments with them. Your actions in these brief moments can determine the course of their lives — and those of everyone they’re connected to.
“Most of what emergency responders do, particularly peace officers, isn’t black and white. It’s in this gray area that you can use the most powerful tool in your possession. It’s in this gray area that your power is the greatest, your integrity shines brightest, and your choices the most critical. A large percentage of your calls are in that gray zone.
“Use your power of discretion to do what good cops do best. Solve problems and show compassion. The choices you make during these critical moments will affect the rest of their lives — and the lives of people they’re close to, or even who they encounter.
“In those intimate moments you share with complete strangers, your compassion can be the drop that causes the ripple that makes the difference.”
