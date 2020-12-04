The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association is meeting again Tuesday and by now we all know what that means: An attempt to raise our rates is coming. We need your help to stop that from happening.
Over the last few years, the Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition has worked with our legislative leaders, including Sen. Larry Taylor and state Rep. Mayes Middleton, to ensure that we shine a light into the association’s belief that we don’t pay enough for windstorm coverage.
Last session we passed the most significant pro-coast association legislation in over 40 years. Part of that legislation was to create a committee to review the association’s funding structure. Unfortunately, due to COVID, that committee hasn’t had a chance to meet at all.
The association’s board of directors has been working well with coastal legislative members over the last several years by not raising rates and hiring an independent actuarial firm to review their calculations calling for rate increases, but their good faith could be running out.
Earlier this summer, the association’s actuarial committee — the group that decides whether to recommend rate increases to the full association board — met to review the independent firm’s analysis. When the report didn’t justify the association’s attempt to show that massive rate hikes were needed, the committee voted not to recommend a rate increase to the board.
However, instead of stopping there, the committee asked for more information and scheduled an additional meeting before the association’s board meeting Tuesday — another proverbial bite at the apple.
That requested meeting happened Dec. 1, and the association’s actuarial committee again refused to give up the ghost. Although they ultimately got it right by not recommending a rate hike to the board (on a 4-3 decision), they left the door open for the association’s board to raise rates by refusing to vote for a zero rate hike recommendation.
In addition, the association didn’t release the information for the meeting until 24 hours after the deadline for public comment expired. There was no time to review the information, let alone comment on it, before the hearing. The exact opposite of good, transparent government.
We need your help to prevent the association’s board from increasing your rates. It’s important that your voice is heard at the association’s board meeting on Tuesday. You can provide comments via Zoom during the meeting. To offer public comment via Zoom, you must register at www.twia.org. We need you to provide comments to the association about why a rate increase is bad for Gulf Coast ratepayers.
The current pandemic has left many in our community struggling to just get by. We still haven’t recovered from Hurricane Harvey, let alone everything that has happened since then. At this point, a rate increase would be devastating to thousands of Texans. Let your voice be heard.
