As we approach one of our most family-oriented holidays of the year, we’re in the midst of one of our most divisive times in modern history. Our country is facing some disturbing times.
Truth and fact are under constant attack from some of our highest offices and officers. We’ve been told not to believe truth, even when it’s being verified by fact.
The very people who, by virtue of their positions, should be standing up for truth and justice, are allowing themselves to be led by spirits of complicity and complacency. Deep seated prejudices have been exposed. Yes, the sheets have been pulled back. There’s no hiding.
When people who profess to know, love and serve their God, then turn a blind eye to systemic sin and shameful acts, as they control our society, one can be reasonably certain that our society is in big trouble.
They say that they believe in truth, yet continue to support an individual who, according to verified statistics, lies constantly and consistently, who exposes the general public (women and children), to vile and vulgar language without a single thought or remorse.
Our civilization and way of life are in turmoil. This isn’t a Democratic or Republican problem. This is a spiritual problem that both parties can share in the blame. Both parties are to blame for where we are now. Some voting citizens have grown weary of party politics and are willing to look past party and seek truth and righteousness.
Recently, my U.S. representative wrote a commentary for our community newspaper. The column was filled with party talking points. However, there was no mention of the blatant attacks on truth and fact, about the divisive rhetoric that has divided our nation.
My question for my representative is: how can you support someone who doesn’t have a moral compass? Our morality has declined so much that professed and talented evangelicals find and espouse excuses for blatant sin, degradation and wrongdoing.
I counsel them to read Isaiah 29:13. In that passage, the Lord says, “These people come near me with their mouths and honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me. Their worship of me is based on merely human rules they have been taught.”
This scripture should inspire us to speak out against policies of any party which are ungodly.
A few days ago, I was in Washington. While there, I spoke with U.S. Rep. John Lewis. I was inspired by his love, duty and respect for America and its Constitution. After speaking with him, I felt a renewed desire to seek that which is morally right.
I often think of a beautiful saying of my Grandmother: “Right is right and wrong is wrong, and right doesn’t wrong anybody.”
Truth does matter.
