The approach to Galveston was mildly disguised with purple, gold, and green. And as a native Louisianan and Louisiana State University grad, one can see how my senses were primed for excitement. After a friendly argument ensued, we made our way to where we thought the parade route was located. We were correct, and parking was done with ease. Carrying a cooler, we made the two-block trek to the crowd of folks primed for fun. What only a few minutes earlier was scantily clad with color was now a sea of Mardi Gras hues, and music filled the air. There were singles, couples, Democrats, Republicans, white, black, and brown all partaking in an exercise in humanity. How could you not appreciate this?
The events of this affair should be captured and sent out into the world — Galveston Mardi Gras. Our late arrival put us square in the middle of the dog parade. It's such a silly, yet lovely happening. These beasts were paraded in traditional purple, gold, and green in the wildest of costumes — and you should have seen their dogs. Ha! The G-rated environment allowed for the best of what the Galveston area had to offer — coupled with a few cold adult beverages. Kudos to the organizers — it was splendid. Beyond this, the 3 p.m. parade commenced. Police officers cordoned off the streets in preparation of the parade of people and vehicles that were en route. And one could see that each officer was there but to protect the public, and one could tell this was a job they enjoyed. The second parade we enjoyed had come full force. Float after float passed, and everyone partook in the tomfoolery and exercise in what I consider some of the best humanity has to offer. The music boomed. Beads were hurled into the air for the participants to gleefully snatch and don as a colorful accessory to their already colorful outfits.
We found ourselves amongst people who both greedily sought regalia for their own and offered tokens of good charity to newfound friends. I can’t tell you how many people, present company included, would offer these tokens to others without pause. This mildly philanthropic effort brought joy to both those offering their goods and those on the receiving end. Look to other events in your life and think of how rare such charity is offered in a truly altruistic manner. We were grateful for the intrepid folks who partook and especially to the Galveston locals — there was so much love in the air. And for me and mine, the event came to a close. This brief event was brought to a personal closure. However, for many, it was only the beginning. This lends another element of beauty. The time allotted to mild debauchery is controlled by the individual. As I'm drafting this quick commentary, I’m sure there's someone still partaking in the antics offered in Galveston. I commend them for their resiliency.
As for me and mine, I sincerely thank Galveston for their ability to offer a welcoming embrace to everyone — and I mean everyone. I can’t say for sure what next weekend will bring or what events we will enjoy, but I can say for sure that one year from today we will be returning to Galveston to repeat and add to the joy end excitement offered. I’m sure it will be even better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.